Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:26 pm
NZ Bull
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jan 31, 2011 8:23 pm
Posts: 149
Location: Christchurch, New Zealand
Seems we are still in Admin according to this http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/sport/sportbulls/15042484.REVEALED__The_true_scale_of_debts_that_sent_Bradford_Bulls_into_administration/.

The company has ceased trading but is still officially to be liquidated and talks have continued with seven parties interested in acquiring some or all of the business assets.

Mr Pettit states in the report that the Rugby Football League’s action to start a new club in Bradford was “unauthorised”.


You couldn't make this up, could we end up with two teams? Seems Making a new clubs wasn't a good move by the RFL either. They probably fast tracked it for their fixture list.

The biggest single creditors are Mr and Mrs Green who are owed £750,000 in directors loans. They have agreed to remove their status as secured creditors in the interests of creditors as a whole, according to the report.


Does this mean we don't owe Green s essentially maybe less points? Or is that only if someone buys the 'old' club?

The main creditors listed by the administrators and the amounts they are owed include:
Marc and Jane Green £750,000; HMRC £400,995; ISC (kit suppliers) £217,718; The Rugby Football league Ltd £66,450.
Narang Wholesale Ltd £34,751; Bradford Council £29,167; Chadwick Lawrence £26,219; Integrated Bradford LEP Ltd £20,081; Heritage Leisure Designs Ltd £19,070.
League Publications Ltd £17,600; Brake Bros Ltd £17,066; Factorprep Com Ltd £15,339; St Helens RLFC £10,891; R Pearson Electrical £10,854; Sean Lowe £8,413; Lupton Fawcett £7,662.
W Cropper Ltd £7,229; Leasing UK Ltd £7,196; Football First Agency Ltd £5,800;Pro Audio £5,760; Rhino Rugby League £5,711; Yorkshire Water £5,000; Hudson Energy £5,000; Syncmedia Ltd £4,511.
Global Autocare Ltd £4,496;Richard FW Gibson £4,197; Show Me The Money UK Ltd £3,875; TopTix Sport UK Ltd £3,787; Payment Sense £3,661;WF Senate £3,600; Physique Management Company £3,558.
West Park Leeds RUFC Ltd £3,354; Williams coaches £3,143; Prodicus Legal £3,000; NAK (UK) Ltd £3,000; Leeds Rhinos £3,000; Whitehaven RLC £2,929; Britannia Plumbing and Heating £2,650; Chilled Events £2,613.
Signature Signs £2,555; Impact Sports Consultancy £2,000; Business Management Services £2,000; Cottage Linen Hire (Leeds) £1,885; Booker £1,884; Jonny Walker £1,793; Dr Anndam Banerjee £1,550; Jailiam Investments £1,500; Eric Twigg Foods £1,429; Reflex Nutrition Ltd £1,425.
Rise International Group £1,386; Group Trader £1,370; Johnston Press £1,200.
BBS Catering and Equipment £1,150; Charles Crookes £1,140; Russell Callaghan £1,100., Professor L Funk £1,052.
A further 110 companies had claims of less than £1,000


Interestingly the creditors owed are listed but how the heck do you owe to charities? Isn't that illegal?

Re: Bradford Bulls Administration

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:33 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 768
Location: Waiting
The administrator is still selling this from the old club. The RFL bought some things yesterday which the creditors had to agree to.

That's how the club shop is opening at a guess. RFL bought the stock and then the new owners must of bought it from them. I 100% know the RFL Definitely bought all the weight and gym equipment from the admin.

Re: Bradford Bulls Administration saga

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:38 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 768
Location: Waiting
https://audioboom.com/posts/5530305-bra ... ppens-next

This gives some more info.

Re: Bradford Bulls Administration saga

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:43 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5741
If I had 1052 quid going spare I'd sort out Professor Funk so that I could say I had a friend called Professor Funk
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Bradford Bulls Administration saga

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 10:57 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 196
Location: Depends whose asking
Are some of those names actually real companies - If we owe "Business Management Services" £2000 we should ask for a refund because they clearly didnt do their job :-)"

Re: Bradford Bulls Administration saga

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 6:48 am
Smack him Jimmy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 196
Location: Depends whose asking
I know its the other code; but just goes to underline how point deductions does not stop the decay; London Welsh were deducted 20 points!! and went into liquidation.
Sorry for the fans of any team that has to go through this.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/38736486

