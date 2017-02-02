WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 7:58 pm
Sheldon
Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22018
Location: London
I don't mind "central contracts" but i'd sign the top 22 british players to deals and and let the bottom club have first pick, i'd also negotiate deals for 12 rugby union players and again let the bottom club have first pick.
Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 8:09 pm
Willzay
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5956
I really really really hope central contracts don't come in. Sinfield can do one.

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 8:19 pm
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 623
Sheldon wrote:
I don't mind "central contracts" but i'd sign the top 22 british players to deals and and let the bottom club have first pick, i'd also negotiate deals for 12 rugby union players and again let the bottom club have first pick.

And where is this money going to come from? It's going to come from the tv deal money, which would have gone to the clubs anyway, it's robbing Peter to pay Paul.

What happens when say Salford pick Ryan Hall and he doesn't want to go play for Salford. If he's forced to go, he's more likely to move to the NRL or union than he is now.

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 8:41 pm
Sheldon
Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22018
Location: London
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
And where is this money going to come from? It's going to come from the tv deal money, which would have gone to the clubs anyway, it's robbing Peter to pay Paul.

What happens when say Salford pick Ryan Hall and he doesn't want to go play for Salford. If he's forced to go, he's more likely to move to the NRL or union than he is now.


I haven't seen the finances, how much does SL make nowadays?

Dunno, players don't seem to bothered in other sports. If players don't want a central contract they can negotiate with their club, they won't be forced.
Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 8:46 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 680
Willzay wrote:
I really really really hope central contracts don't come in. Sinfield can do one.


Of course you don't. You are a Wakefield fan so your club wouldn't benefit. You'd rather hold other clubs back just so yours can battle relegation

Regards

King James

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 8:53 pm
Willzay
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5956
The Union troll pops up from under the bridge again I see.

Central contracts wouldn't make any difference to Wakefield either way.

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 9:02 pm
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22105
Sheldon wrote:
I don't mind "central contracts" but i'd sign the top 22 british players to deals and and let the bottom club have first pick, i'd also negotiate deals for 12 rugby union players and again let the bottom club have first pick.

Central contracts should be separate from club contracts, the structure last time didnt really help and only really highlighted the risk of it looking like favouritism.

If we do go down that route, id not even link them to club contracts, they would be say £50k-£100k a year for the best 15-20 players, in return they are available for the international season (i.e post season), 2 weeks preseason, a 2 week midseason international window, and 2 mid season get-togethers. Then as it becomes more entrenched in the game, use it for leverage to expand the international season.
