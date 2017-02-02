Sheldon wrote: I don't mind "central contracts" but i'd sign the top 22 british players to deals and and let the bottom club have first pick, i'd also negotiate deals for 12 rugby union players and again let the bottom club have first pick.

Central contracts should be separate from club contracts, the structure last time didnt really help and only really highlighted the risk of it looking like favouritism.If we do go down that route, id not even link them to club contracts, they would be say £50k-£100k a year for the best 15-20 players, in return they are available for the international season (i.e post season), 2 weeks preseason, a 2 week midseason international window, and 2 mid season get-togethers. Then as it becomes more entrenched in the game, use it for leverage to expand the international season.