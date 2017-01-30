WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:52 am
Bulls Boy 2011
In regards to the imports if it's kept at a minimum of 4-5 then fair enough. We brought in some of the best Aussies and Kiwi's at the time (Vaikona, Hape, Robbie, Withers etc). Vainikolo was poor in his first few games, couldn't catch etc. Yet look what we turned him into? Some obscure players are sometime the best. Brad Mackay and Graham McKay weren't exactly top class NRL players but were solid. Even more recently bringing in Morrison, Menzies and even if Orford was 'old' he still ripped it up when he played for us. Brett Kearney was a class act over here too. As was Sammut.

In recent time the imports have been good over here. Sandow, Carney, Bird (State of Origin recently), Leuluai, Pritchard, Frank Nuuisala (spelling). You are always going to get poor ones too like. But overall the standard has been good. But it's important not to overload it.

Youth is the way forward. I know I am biased but the Bradford, Wigan and Leeds academies have shown the way in the past that youth matters. We produced the entire back line of the pack in the recent England squad. Leeds produce a lot of youth and Wigan's speaks for itself!

But despite the many positives in the game there is too much going wrong. There is little to nothing going into the amateur game. For me this is where RL starts. This is where the kids pick up the love for the game and this is where they decide if they want to work to become a pro. Invest in this area and you'll see the game get even better.
Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Mon Jan 30, 2017 6:40 pm
Lebron James wrote:
The RFU would never distort the facts like the RFL have just done

Oh Really, maybe you should have a read of this article https://www.theguardian.com/sport/blog/ ... t#comments
RU made out to be all fine and dandy and if you read the comments and I know this to be true living as I do in rural Hertfordshire where there are three rugby league teams and probably 50 or 60 RU teams, and yet numbers in RU ARE dwindling, fewer teams playing, juniors not quite what the were before.
Hang on, did you say that the RFU wouldn't tell porkies about this??
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/sport/rugbyu ... ector.html
You were saying?

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:42 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Oh Really, maybe you should have a read of this article https://www.theguardian.com/sport/blog/ ... t#comments
RU made out to be all fine and dandy and if you read the comments and I know this to be true living as I do in rural Hertfordshire where there are three rugby league teams and probably 50 or 60 RU teams, and yet numbers in RU ARE dwindling, fewer teams playing, juniors not quite what the were before.
Hang on, did you say that the RFU wouldn't tell porkies about this??
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/sport/rugbyu ... ector.html
You were saying?


400 schools playing rugby union that weren't 3 years and 2,000 new coaches? That is really impressive. I have to take my hat off to the RFU. It looks like that are getting things right at grass roots level

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:03 pm
They've done it the right way getting the international game in great shape first so kids and amateurs have something to look up to.

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:58 pm
Lebron James wrote:
400 schools playing rugby union that weren't 3 years and 2,000 new coaches? That is really impressive. I have to take my hat off to the RFU. It looks like that are getting things right at grass roots level

If you believe their bull dust, yeah, except the reality isn't that at all. The reality is that kids are giving up playing union in their drives as are the senior players.
But you know, you'll beleive any old crock that comes out from an institution, no, you show your true colours by beleiving everything from one organisation as gospel without actually checking if firstly it's correct or secondly what the downsides that are happening up and down dale as talked about by hardened RU types that see these things at their own clubs!
You apply differing rules to the RFL in this scenario, I can't stand the RFL as next as the next self respecting rugby league fan, they put more spin in than the plate twizzlers at a circus but your statement I quoted is complete twaddle.

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:45 am
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
If you believe their bull dust, yeah, except the reality isn't that at all. The reality is that kids are giving up playing union in their drives as are the senior players.
But you know, you'll beleive any old crock that comes out from an institution, no, you show your true colours by beleiving everything from one organisation as gospel without actually checking if firstly it's correct or secondly what the downsides that are happening up and down dale as talked about by hardened RU types that see these things at their own clubs!
You apply differing rules to the RFL in this scenario, I can't stand the RFL as next as the next self respecting rugby league fan, they put more spin in than the plate twizzlers at a circus but your statement I quoted is complete twaddle.


I am sure you will have no problem at all showing me your facts to back up your argument.

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:04 pm
Fax Machine
This is how ridiculous things are getting.

My club Halifax had a poor year last year and had to reduce players pay by 10%, that 10% being incentivised in that they get it back if they make the top 4.

We could have dropped the second team instead but Richard Marshall, quite rightly in my view, was determined to keep the second team going as there is some real talent developing and they are the club's future.

Having a fairly small squad it was decided that we go DR with Salford. Salford, although a SL team, do not have a second team and, being short of outside backs for their game against Hull FC on Sunday, asked if they could borrow 2 of our youngsters which they subsequently did!

I thought that DR was supposed to work the other way around?
