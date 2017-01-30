In regards to the imports if it's kept at a minimum of 4-5 then fair enough. We brought in some of the best Aussies and Kiwi's at the time (Vaikona, Hape, Robbie, Withers etc). Vainikolo was poor in his first few games, couldn't catch etc. Yet look what we turned him into? Some obscure players are sometime the best. Brad Mackay and Graham McKay weren't exactly top class NRL players but were solid. Even more recently bringing in Morrison, Menzies and even if Orford was 'old' he still ripped it up when he played for us. Brett Kearney was a class act over here too. As was Sammut.



In recent time the imports have been good over here. Sandow, Carney, Bird (State of Origin recently), Leuluai, Pritchard, Frank Nuuisala (spelling). You are always going to get poor ones too like. But overall the standard has been good. But it's important not to overload it.



Youth is the way forward. I know I am biased but the Bradford, Wigan and Leeds academies have shown the way in the past that youth matters. We produced the entire back line of the pack in the recent England squad. Leeds produce a lot of youth and Wigan's speaks for itself!



But despite the many positives in the game there is too much going wrong. There is little to nothing going into the amateur game. For me this is where RL starts. This is where the kids pick up the love for the game and this is where they decide if they want to work to become a pro. Invest in this area and you'll see the game get even better.