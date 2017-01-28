Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: Having more expensive Aussies, (aka better rugby league players) will increase the standard of super league.



Keeping more of the best British players will also increase the standard of super league.



Just look at the squads for say any grand finals 2000-2010 compared to the last 4-5 years, the standard of player has certainly declined.



You are absolutely right that we also need investment from the bottom up. A few years ago all super league clubs used to run an U18 academy and U21 academy with overage players allowed, so it was effectively a reserve team. It was madness that we scrapped this system for one where only 10/12 of clubs run an U19's, this is obviously going to produce less and lower quality home grown players.

While I agree with the sentiment that a better quality of import may increase standards you then for me open a very different can of worms. I love RL, but I don't think personally I'd turn up to watch a team made up of overpaid players from overseas, with at best tenuous or no links to my club. Essentially no matter what standard of RL we got, or how much my team won, I couldn't support a team whose make up was like that of your average premier league football team. Perhaps not all fans think like that, but I do.I would also add that just because the money is there, doesn't mean quality will always come, it also doesn't mean the standard will lift instantly, look at the Chinese Premier League.I couldn't agree more that we need a more stable and structured academy system that everyone must adhere to. I also think moving away from promotion and relegation and lowering the overseas quota will help.Aside from that we, like you say, require intensive investment from the bottom up, starting at community level.