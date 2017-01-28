|
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 419
|
Willzay wrote:
Sick to death of fat heads thinking raising the salary cap to bring more expensive Aussies over will solve everything. The approach needs to be bottom to top not top to bottom.
Exactly right, academies and youth teams are the way forward. Find local talent, nurture local talent, coach and train local talent.
How many under 18's are overlooked in the pursuit of a quick quid, in return for an ageing player looking for his last pay day.
Granted it may put a few teams backward a few years.
Reap and he will sow
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 7:58 am
|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 618
|
Willzay wrote:
Sick to death of fat heads thinking raising the salary cap to bring more expensive Aussies over will solve everything. The approach needs to be bottom to top not top to bottom.
Having more expensive Aussies, (aka better rugby league players) will increase the standard of super league.
Keeping more of the best British players will also increase the standard of super league.
Just look at the squads for say any grand finals 2000-2010 compared to the last 4-5 years, the standard of player has certainly declined.
You are absolutely right that we also need investment from the bottom up. A few years ago all super league clubs used to run an U18 academy and U21 academy with overage players allowed, so it was effectively a reserve team. It was madness that we scrapped this system for one where only 10/12 of clubs run an U19's, this is obviously going to produce less and lower quality home grown players.
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:22 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 838
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Having more expensive Aussies, (aka better rugby league players) will increase the standard of super league.
Keeping more of the best British players will also increase the standard of super league.
Just look at the squads for say any grand finals 2000-2010 compared to the last 4-5 years, the standard of player has certainly declined.
You are absolutely right that we also need investment from the bottom up. A few years ago all super league clubs used to run an U18 academy and U21 academy with overage players allowed, so it was effectively a reserve team. It was madness that we scrapped this system for one where only 10/12 of clubs run an U19's, this is obviously going to produce less and lower quality home grown players.
How many clubs are using the Marquee excemption ?
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 4:22 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22085
|
Whats stupid about the SC argument is people pretending it is forcing us to invest in youth. Since we brought back in P+R we have seen the number of academies fall and the number of overseas players go up. The SC doesnt mean we bring in fewer overseas players, it has seen us lose our best players and simply bring in more, poorer quality overseas ones. If this pandering to idiots wasnt destroying the game it would be hilarious.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 4:24 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22085
|
GUBRATS wrote:
How many clubs are using the Marquee excemption ?
A marquee Aussie still costs 10% of the Salary Cap
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 5:14 pm
|
Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 888
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Having more expensive Aussies, (aka better rugby league players) will increase the standard of super league.
Keeping more of the best British players will also increase the standard of super league.
Just look at the squads for say any grand finals 2000-2010 compared to the last 4-5 years, the standard of player has certainly declined.
You are absolutely right that we also need investment from the bottom up. A few years ago all super league clubs used to run an U18 academy and U21 academy with overage players allowed, so it was effectively a reserve team. It was madness that we scrapped this system for one where only 10/12 of clubs run an U19's, this is obviously going to produce less and lower quality home grown players.
While I agree with the sentiment that a better quality of import may increase standards you then for me open a very different can of worms. I love RL, but I don't think personally I'd turn up to watch a team made up of overpaid players from overseas, with at best tenuous or no links to my club. Essentially no matter what standard of RL we got, or how much my team won, I couldn't support a team whose make up was like that of your average premier league football team. Perhaps not all fans think like that, but I do.
I would also add that just because the money is there, doesn't mean quality will always come, it also doesn't mean the standard will lift instantly, look at the Chinese Premier League.
I couldn't agree more that we need a more stable and structured academy system that everyone must adhere to. I also think moving away from promotion and relegation and lowering the overseas quota will help.
Aside from that we, like you say, require intensive investment from the bottom up, starting at community level.
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 6:33 pm
|
Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 888
|
I also now realised I should add that while abolishing the salary cap doesn't immediately mean scrapping the overseas quota I believe it wouldn't be far behind as some club argue we can spend what we want so why can't we bring in who we want.
As an aside, what is the current quota limit, I thought it was 7, but couldn't remember if that was overseas or non-fed trained, either way a lot of clubs seemed to be pushing it last year (I realise there are some players exempt, which imo should also be abolished).
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 7:04 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22085
|
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
I also now realised I should add that while abolishing the salary cap doesn't immediately mean scrapping the overseas quota I believe it wouldn't be far behind as some club argue we can spend what we want so why can't we bring in who we want.
As an aside, what is the current quota limit, I thought it was 7, but couldn't remember if that was overseas or non-fed trained, either way a lot of clubs seemed to be pushing it last year (I realise there are some players exempt, which imo should also be abolished).
The opposite happens under an Salary Capped market because we have a shortage of british players of sufficient quality and an abundance of overseas players at that level. That sees a 'british premium' charged, whereby the best british players can demand a wage in excess of their world market value. For example Sam Tomkins will be on a wage far higher than a fringe/lower NRL player yet that is where his talent is. (thats not a criticism of Tomkins, its true for many of the better british players in SL) This makes an overseas player far better value as you will get more 'bang for your buck' paying for a lower/nrl fringe player than a upper level SL player.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, BiltonRobin, Colly2, Damo-Leeds, gulfcoast_highwayman, Halifax1989, jakeyg95, King Street Cat, Kiyan, knockersbumpMKII, Know I deer, mrpurfect, Nothus, Rogues Gallery, roofaldo2, steadygetyerboots-on, Suzy Banyon, wrencat1873 and 109 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|