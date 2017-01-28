Willzay wrote: Sick to death of fat heads thinking raising the salary cap to bring more expensive Aussies over will solve everything. The approach needs to be bottom to top not top to bottom.

Having more expensive Aussies, (aka better rugby league players) will increase the standard of super league.Keeping more of the best British players will also increase the standard of super league.Just look at the squads for say any grand finals 2000-2010 compared to the last 4-5 years, the standard of player has certainly declined.You are absolutely right that we also need investment from the bottom up. A few years ago all super league clubs used to run an U18 academy and U21 academy with overage players allowed, so it was effectively a reserve team. It was madness that we scrapped this system for one where only 10/12 of clubs run an U19's, this is obviously going to produce less and lower quality home grown players.