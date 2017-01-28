Willzay wrote: Sick to death of fat heads thinking raising the salary cap to bring more expensive Aussies over will solve everything. The approach needs to be bottom to top not top to bottom.

Exactly right, academies and youth teams are the way forward. Find local talent, nurture local talent, coach and train local talent.How many under 18's are overlooked in the pursuit of a quick quid, in return for an ageing player looking for his last pay day.Granted it may put a few teams backward a few years.Reap and he will sow