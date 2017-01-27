|
|
DGM wrote:
New TV deal maybe? Although I thought that was due to start this year, so maybe not.
I'm sure I read at the time that each clubs annual payment for the TV rights would go from c£1m to c£1.8m.
And we still can't increase the salary cap?
Not even increase it with inflation?
|
|
Sat Jan 28, 2017 12:10 am
|
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
And we still can't increase the salary cap?
Not even increase it with inflation?
Why do you need to increase the SC? As with Leigh to compete with SL we had no choice,what are you fighting for?
|
|
Sat Jan 28, 2017 8:34 am
|
|
atomic wrote:
Why do you need to increase the SC? As with Leigh to compete with SL we had no choice,what are you fighting for?
The playing standard in Super League has been on the decline for a number of years. This is because wages have also been in decline, where as wages in Union and the NRL have been increasing.
I am not claiming we should try and match either the NRL or union salary caps, but if we could make the gap between them smaller, less of our top players would choose to leave super league and more NRL fringe players would be tempted to come over here (I don't think we'll ever see top NRL players in super league again). If we have more fringe players willing to play in super league, we can get the best ones, rather than the current situation.
|
|
Sat Jan 28, 2017 4:58 pm
|
|
So what you’re saying is, increase the salary cap so more imports become available. Super League has declined because it’s stale.
Just watched Leigh Miners v St Pats cracking game given the conditions. That’s Rugby League at grass roots, that’s were investment needs to be made.
No youth, no game.
Personally I would like to see the SC reduced, as that’s the way forward. Increasing it doesn’t change things as already proven.
Bring the game back where it belongs. Before its too late.
|
|
Sat Jan 28, 2017 5:36 pm
|
|
atomic wrote:
So what you’re saying is, increase the salary cap so more imports become available. Super League has declined because it’s stale.
Just watched Leigh Miners v St Pats cracking game given the conditions. That’s Rugby League at grass roots, that’s were investment needs to be made.
No youth, no game.
Personally I would like to see the SC reduced, as that’s the way forward. Increasing it doesn’t change things as already proven.
Bring the game back where it belongs. Before its too late.
So, you are happy for all of the best players to go off and play in Australia or, even worse, play Union ?
It's a disgrace tha our sport cannot generate enough revenue to allow total spend on salaries to match inflation, let alone allow us to bring some real quality from "down under".
By saying that you think we should reduce the cap, you are actually saying that the players are worth less than they were last year or, the year before.
We should be trying to improve the quality of players and not "leveling down" the game.
I do agree that there should be investment in the grass roots though and we should be trying to encourage just as many young players into the game and increase participation in stuff like tough rugby, which will attract further funding for the "community game".
It's quite ridiculous that a salary cap, set in 1995, has barely increased.
|
|
Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:41 pm
|
|
The ' declining standard of SL ' has a lot more than just salary cap issues , too much wrestling , slowing down , cheating , just general boring % play , lots brought in by Aussie coaches
Add to that less support given to refs to properly adjudicate the games , too many moaning coaches , and 6 years of playing for nothing outside of the top 3/4 clubs
Yes we need to find a way to at least match inflation , but that alone won't solve anything
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:43 pm
|
|
What about a soft cap like in the NBA?
E.g 2 Million Soft Cap, with a 10% hard limit on the top. Any club spending between 2 & 2.2 Million pays a tax on that amount to the RFL which is put directly into supporting the Amateur & youth teams.
|
Wigan RLFC
|
Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:45 pm
|
|
CM Punk wrote:
What about a soft cap like in the NBA?
E.g 2 Million Soft Cap, with a 10% hard limit on the top. Any club spending between 2 & 2.2 Million pays a tax on that amount to the RFL which is put directly into supporting the Amateur & youth teams.
How many clubs are using the Marquee exemption ?
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Sat Jan 28, 2017 9:48 pm
|
|
Sick to death of fat heads thinking raising the salary cap to bring more expensive Aussies over will solve everything. The approach needs to be bottom to top not top to bottom.
|
