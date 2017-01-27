WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

 
Post a reply

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 4:32 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 616
DGM wrote:
New TV deal maybe? Although I thought that was due to start this year, so maybe not.

I'm sure I read at the time that each clubs annual payment for the TV rights would go from c£1m to c£1.8m.


And we still can't increase the salary cap?
Not even increase it with inflation?

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 12:10 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2706
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
And we still can't increase the salary cap?
Not even increase it with inflation?


Why do you need to increase the SC? As with Leigh to compete with SL we had no choice,what are you fighting for?
Image

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 8:34 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 616
atomic wrote:
Why do you need to increase the SC? As with Leigh to compete with SL we had no choice,what are you fighting for?

The playing standard in Super League has been on the decline for a number of years. This is because wages have also been in decline, where as wages in Union and the NRL have been increasing.

I am not claiming we should try and match either the NRL or union salary caps, but if we could make the gap between them smaller, less of our top players would choose to leave super league and more NRL fringe players would be tempted to come over here (I don't think we'll ever see top NRL players in super league again). If we have more fringe players willing to play in super league, we can get the best ones, rather than the current situation.

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 4:58 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2706
So what you’re saying is, increase the salary cap so more imports become available. Super League has declined because it’s stale.

Just watched Leigh Miners v St Pats cracking game given the conditions. That’s Rugby League at grass roots, that’s were investment needs to be made.

No youth, no game.

Personally I would like to see the SC reduced, as that’s the way forward. Increasing it doesn’t change things as already proven.

Bring the game back where it belongs. Before its too late.
Image

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 5:36 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7382
atomic wrote:
So what you’re saying is, increase the salary cap so more imports become available. Super League has declined because it’s stale.

Just watched Leigh Miners v St Pats cracking game given the conditions. That’s Rugby League at grass roots, that’s were investment needs to be made.

No youth, no game.

Personally I would like to see the SC reduced, as that’s the way forward. Increasing it doesn’t change things as already proven.

Bring the game back where it belongs. Before its too late.


So, you are happy for all of the best players to go off and play in Australia or, even worse, play Union ?
It's a disgrace tha our sport cannot generate enough revenue to allow total spend on salaries to match inflation, let alone allow us to bring some real quality from "down under".
By saying that you think we should reduce the cap, you are actually saying that the players are worth less than they were last year or, the year before.
We should be trying to improve the quality of players and not "leveling down" the game.
I do agree that there should be investment in the grass roots though and we should be trying to encourage just as many young players into the game and increase participation in stuff like tough rugby, which will attract further funding for the "community game".
It's quite ridiculous that a salary cap, set in 1995, has barely increased.

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:41 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 836
The ' declining standard of SL ' has a lot more than just salary cap issues , too much wrestling , slowing down , cheating , just general boring % play , lots brought in by Aussie coaches

Add to that less support given to refs to properly adjudicate the games , too many moaning coaches , and 6 years of playing for nothing outside of the top 3/4 clubs

Yes we need to find a way to at least match inflation , but that alone won't solve anything
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:43 pm
CM Punk User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Sep 03, 2005 8:36 pm
Posts: 6858
Location: Stoke On Trent
What about a soft cap like in the NBA?

E.g 2 Million Soft Cap, with a 10% hard limit on the top. Any club spending between 2 & 2.2 Million pays a tax on that amount to the RFL which is put directly into supporting the Amateur & youth teams.
Wigan RLFC

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:45 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 836
CM Punk wrote:
What about a soft cap like in the NBA?

E.g 2 Million Soft Cap, with a 10% hard limit on the top. Any club spending between 2 & 2.2 Million pays a tax on that amount to the RFL which is put directly into supporting the Amateur & youth teams.


How many clubs are using the Marquee exemption ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 9:48 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5947
Sick to death of fat heads thinking raising the salary cap to bring more expensive Aussies over will solve everything. The approach needs to be bottom to top not top to bottom.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Clearwing, Durham Giant, knockersbumpMKII, Lawrie L, MOUSE13, Nothus, Nozzy, Rob from Erith, Superted, the artist, wiganermike, Wilde 3 and 106 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,510,9381,45275,7204,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  