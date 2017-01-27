atomic wrote: So what you’re saying is, increase the salary cap so more imports become available. Super League has declined because it’s stale.



Just watched Leigh Miners v St Pats cracking game given the conditions. That’s Rugby League at grass roots, that’s were investment needs to be made.



No youth, no game.



Personally I would like to see the SC reduced, as that’s the way forward. Increasing it doesn’t change things as already proven.



Bring the game back where it belongs. Before its too late.

So, you are happy for all of the best players to go off and play in Australia or, even worse, play Union ?It's a disgrace tha our sport cannot generate enough revenue to allow total spend on salaries to match inflation, let alone allow us to bring some real quality from "down under".By saying that you think we should reduce the cap, you are actually saying that the players are worth less than they were last year or, the year before.We should be trying to improve the quality of players and not "leveling down" the game.I do agree that there should be investment in the grass roots though and we should be trying to encourage just as many young players into the game and increase participation in stuff like tough rugby, which will attract further funding for the "community game".It's quite ridiculous that a salary cap, set in 1995, has barely increased.