atomic wrote: Why do you need to increase the SC? As with Leigh to compete with SL we had no choice,what are you fighting for?

The playing standard in Super League has been on the decline for a number of years. This is because wages have also been in decline, where as wages in Union and the NRL have been increasing.I am not claiming we should try and match either the NRL or union salary caps, but if we could make the gap between them smaller, less of our top players would choose to leave super league and more NRL fringe players would be tempted to come over here (I don't think we'll ever see top NRL players in super league again). If we have more fringe players willing to play in super league, we can get the best ones, rather than the current situation.