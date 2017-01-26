Willzay wrote: If it were pertaining to youth development then wouldn't it have decreased considering Salford and Leigh not running academies and Hull sharing theirs with a championship club?

To be fair to Leigh Centurions (whom I obviously support), Leigh have not had the benefit of a franchise & the stability with that to run an academy, further to that D.B has not been at the helm for that long & has given at least impression of commitment to forming an academy.Funding so far has centred on the fight to achieve SL status & although Leigh were 'invited' by SL member Clubs to join their academy structure it was by all accounts felt that the club would not be competitive & probably joining would have more negative impact than not.While it does appear that I am just defending Leigh on this point, I am an advocate that all SL & Championship RL Clubs should run an academy on a mandatory basis, if not immediately then within 3 years, this would allow a period of planning & adjustment by clubs not yet financially or structurally set to do so.Remember also that by virtue of 2x consecutive gifted franchises, Catalan were given longer & therefore more opportunity 'guaranteed' to establish such structures. Not Catalans fault, but a clear disparity on the levels of support shown by the RFL based on geographical location & expansionism.I just wish they 'the RFL' would support the Cumbrians & Swinton & Manchester equally to that shown to the French/Welsh/London clubs if they want to be fair to all.