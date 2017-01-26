|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 668
|
wigsey wrote:
Absolutely no factual basis to this quote.
Once again this basketball based Troll has a pop at RL
4 billion people watched the 2007 rugby world cup
Regards
King James
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:44 am
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2679
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Ok so attendances aside, If the two statements below are true, why has the salary cap been reduced in real terms?
Annual Super League commercial income has risen by 50%
Distribution of funds to Super League clubs has risen by 50%
Is that pertaining to youth development or something else?
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 12:20 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1633
|
atomic wrote:
Is that pertaining to youth development or something else?
New TV deal maybe? Although I thought that was due to start this year, so maybe not.
I'm sure I read at the time that each clubs annual payment for the TV rights would go from c£1m to c£1.8m.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 5:16 pm
|
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 415
|
Lebron James wrote:
4 billion people watched the 2007 rugby world cup
Regards
King James
In the UK
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 7:18 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5943
|
atomic wrote:
Is that pertaining to youth development or something else?
If it were pertaining to youth development then wouldn't it have decreased considering Salford and Leigh not running academies and Hull sharing theirs with a championship club?
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 7:54 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1290
|
Him wrote:
Because clubs are on their @rses. They sold their souls (and everything else in the 80's and 90's. The sport was bankrupt as was virtually every club. Sadly clubs haven't invested since then but have instead scraped along.
Even Leeds, by far the richest club, struggles to properly invest in its infrastructure both in terms of the club and the local area.
If we could somehow guarantee a significantly higher standard of player in SL by spending more on players then I might be for it but we cant. We could raise the cap by a million quid and we still aren't going to get top Aussies.
The last thing RL needs is to spend more of its paltry amount of money on (first team) players, we've been doing that for 30+ years and it doesn't work. We desperately, desperately need to spend that money on club infrastructure. Some SL clubs barely function as a club. We need proper, professional senior and middle management at clubs along with investment in building their local fan base, local amateur game and alternative forms of income.
Conclusively the most coherent & considered post to date on this thread, IMHO of course.
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:13 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1290
|
Willzay wrote:
If it were pertaining to youth development then wouldn't it have decreased considering Salford and Leigh not running academies and Hull sharing theirs with a championship club?
To be fair to Leigh Centurions (whom I obviously support), Leigh have not had the benefit of a franchise & the stability with that to run an academy, further to that D.B has not been at the helm for that long & has given at least impression of commitment to forming an academy.
Funding so far has centred on the fight to achieve SL status & although Leigh were 'invited' by SL member Clubs to join their academy structure it was by all accounts felt that the club would not be competitive & probably joining would have more negative impact than not.
While it does appear that I am just defending Leigh on this point, I am an advocate that all SL & Championship RL Clubs should run an academy on a mandatory basis, if not immediately then within 3 years, this would allow a period of planning & adjustment by clubs not yet financially or structurally set to do so.
Remember also that by virtue of 2x consecutive gifted franchises, Catalan were given longer & therefore more opportunity 'guaranteed' to establish such structures. Not Catalans fault, but a clear disparity on the levels of support shown by the RFL based on geographical location & expansionism.
I just wish they 'the RFL' would support the Cumbrians & Swinton & Manchester equally to that shown to the French/Welsh/London clubs if they want to be fair to all.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, Clearwing, ComeOnYouUll, duke street 10, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, financialtimes, Laughing Gravy, Marcus's Bicycle, Mr. Zucchini Head, SirStan, TheButcher, themightynortherner, Willzay, yorksguy1865 and 147 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|