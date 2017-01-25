The Devil's Advocate wrote:
How do you know they're not, have you got some secret figures tucked away?
Come on William, SHOW US THE TRUTH.
Because if total attendances in 2016 were higher than in 2013, the RFL would be shouting it from the rooftop of Red Hall to anyone who will listen
Comparisons are difficult to make anyhow because of the structural changes in 2016 which didn't apply in 2013. However, I do possess some like-for-like attendance figures... well, as close to like-for-like as it is possible.
I'm talking here about the same regular season fixtures over 22 rounds in 2016 compared to the same regular season fixtures which were played out during 26 rounds of 2013. I do not include Magic Weekend (68,276 in 2016 and 62,042 in 2013) because different fixtures applied.
And those comparative figures are as follows...
2016 - Regular Season - 132 fixtures - Total 1,191,906 - Average 9029
2013 - Regular Season - Same 132 fixtures - Total 1,212,130 - Average 9182
2016 is therefore 1.67% down on 2013 for the same 132 fixtures.
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
Happy New Year b.t.w.
Same to you too.
Hope Wakey make the Top 8 again.
I'm confident they can.