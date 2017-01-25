Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: Ok so attendances aside, If the two statements below are true, why has the salary cap been reduced in real terms?



Annual Super League commercial income has risen by 50%

Distribution of funds to Super League clubs has risen by 50%

Because clubs are on their @rses. They sold their souls (and everything else in the 80's and 90's. The sport was bankrupt as was virtually every club. Sadly clubs haven't invested since then but have instead scraped along.Even Leeds, by far the richest club, struggles to properly invest in its infrastructure both in terms of the club and the local area.If we could somehow guarantee a significantly higher standard of player in SL by spending more on players then I might be for it but we cant. We could raise the cap by a million quid and we still aren't going to get top Aussies.The last thing RL needs is to spend more of its paltry amount of money on (first team) players, we've been doing that for 30+ years and it doesn't work. We desperately, desperately need to spend that money on club infrastructure. Some SL clubs barely function as a club. We need proper, professional senior and middle management at clubs along with investment in building their local fan base, local amateur game and alternative forms of income.