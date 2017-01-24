WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

 
Post a reply

Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 6:59 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 611
According to the RFL it is anyway. However if this is all true (which I hope it is) why is the salary cap been reduced in real terms year after year? Surely with all the points below made by the RFL we are ready for an increase in the salary cap?

Why the RFL say the game is booming
Annual Super League commercial income has risen by 50% since 2014.
Distribution of funds to Super League clubs has risen by 50% since 2013.
TV viewing figures for live Super League games increased from 2015-2016.
Regular season average attendance has risen by 10% since 2013.
The 2015 Super League Grand Final between Wigan and Leeds was the first ever sell-out at Old Trafford.
Last year's Magic Weekend broke the weekend attendance figure with more than 70,000 people attending the event in Newcastle.
Trans-Atlantic expansion with Toronto Wolfpack in League One also selling almost 10,000 season tickets.

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:28 pm
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14756
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
According to the RFL it is anyway. However if this is all true (which I hope it is) why is the salary cap been reduced in real terms year after year? Surely with all the points below made by the RFL we are ready for an increase in the salary cap?

Why the RFL say the game is booming
Annual Super League commercial income has risen by 50% since 2014.
Distribution of funds to Super League clubs has risen by 50% since 2013.
TV viewing figures for live Super League games increased from 2015-2016.
Regular season average attendance has risen by 10% since 2013.
The 2015 Super League Grand Final between Wigan and Leeds was the first ever sell-out at Old Trafford.
Last year's Magic Weekend broke the weekend attendance figure with more than 70,000 people attending the event in Newcastle.
Trans-Atlantic expansion with Toronto Wolfpack in League One also selling almost 10,000 season tickets.


Some dubious facts to say the least...is the 50% of commercial income because they gave the rights away for free to Eddie Stobart in 2012 or 2013?

2015 was a sell-out at Old Trafford, but why did the crowd drop in 2016?

If viewing figures are so good why have SKY scaled back the coverage to a bare minimum and barely promote RL anymore?

Magic Weekend 2016 did break the record, but the growth was only a few hundred and while the size of crowd is still positive the event appears to have hit a ceiling in terms of crowds.

Can't deny that the last point about Toronto is very positive though.

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:32 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 611
Alternative facts are very fashionable right now.

They have also compared average attendances of 2013 when there were 14 teams (one been London) and 2016 when there were 12 teams.

But then they switch to using 2015 and 2016 figures for the tv ratings comparison.

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:43 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4727
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Alternative facts are very fashionable right now.

As are average attendances.

Especially when you relegate a club averaging barely 1000 per game.

And even more especially when you compare 23 regular season rounds and 138 fixtures in 2016 with 27 regular season rounds and 189 fixtures in 2013, of which 27 of those involved a club whose home attendances were barely 1000 per game.

How about total attendances instead?

Are they up on 2013?

Didn't think so 8)

Re: Rugby League is booming in the U.K.

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:52 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22075
Also an interesting choice to choose 2013 rather than 2012. I wonder why they would have chosen that year and not the year before?
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, casiceman, ColD, Damo-Leeds, fun time frankie, Hessle Roader, Know I deer, Mungo Shoddyman, MyScorers, oli30045, rugbyleague88, SecondRowSaint, Sir Kevin Sinfield, UllFC, wire-quin and 185 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,509,4962,07275,7144,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  