Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: According to the RFL it is anyway. However if this is all true (which I hope it is) why is the salary cap been reduced in real terms year after year? Surely with all the points below made by the RFL we are ready for an increase in the salary cap?



Why the RFL say the game is booming

Annual Super League commercial income has risen by 50% since 2014.

Distribution of funds to Super League clubs has risen by 50% since 2013.

TV viewing figures for live Super League games increased from 2015-2016.

Regular season average attendance has risen by 10% since 2013.

The 2015 Super League Grand Final between Wigan and Leeds was the first ever sell-out at Old Trafford.

Last year's Magic Weekend broke the weekend attendance figure with more than 70,000 people attending the event in Newcastle.

Trans-Atlantic expansion with Toronto Wolfpack in League One also selling almost 10,000 season tickets.

Some dubious facts to say the least...is the 50% of commercial income because they gave the rights away for free to Eddie Stobart in 2012 or 2013?2015 was a sell-out at Old Trafford, but why did the crowd drop in 2016?If viewing figures are so good why have SKY scaled back the coverage to a bare minimum and barely promote RL anymore?Magic Weekend 2016 did break the record, but the growth was only a few hundred and while the size of crowd is still positive the event appears to have hit a ceiling in terms of crowds.Can't deny that the last point about Toronto is very positive though.