glee wrote: I have just completed the first draft of my latest novel. It will follow on from One Winter, One Spring, One Summer, One Autumn and Two Seasons, all which are written against a strong rugby league background.



It is set between the years 2006 and 2008 , does not yet have a title although the first chapter does : "She's A Jehovah's Widnes". Other chapter titles include "Your mother grew up in Tiger Bay", "Minnie Cotton versus Dewsbury", "My best pal was a Yorkshireman", "He's a big Marlborough League fan" and "Lindsay's Pies are better than any Yorkshire Pies".



This coming Saturday (28th January) I will be in Waterstones from 10.30 onwards signing copies of "One Autumn" (set in the early 90s) and "Two Seasons" (set in 2002 and 2003) with a background of Work, Family, Old Friends and Rugby League.



I will also have with me copies of a book written by Trevor Delaney and called "Come On Northern", The fall and rise of Bradford Northern RLFC 1954 to 1965 and also the biography of Trevor Foster.

Actually Geoff, if you really want trawl this board, you'll find a stirring tale of derring-do, intrigue, bad business practices, companies coming and going, contracts being torn up, behind the scenes shenanigans, strange goings on and, sex..[well, perhaps that is the only bit which will require an imagination] and all set to an [allegedly] once again, very solid RL background.The one drawback to this wondrous story would be the difficulty of making the plot sound plausible. No, best belay the whole idea,.. on second thoughts it just won't work..