http://www.rugby-league.com/article/392 ... all-league
The RFL's logo, the England Team logo and the Superleague logo have all been changed.
The designs are meant to incorporate the angles of the George Hotel, a ball and the chevron. the England logo sees a return of the three lions (personally I prefer it to the shield it replaces).
The RFL's logo, the England Team logo and the Superleague logo have all been changed.
The designs are meant to incorporate the angles of the George Hotel, a ball and the chevron. the England logo sees a return of the three lions (personally I prefer it to the shield it replaces).