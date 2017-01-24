|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1631
|
http://www.rugby-league.com/article/392 ... all-league
The RFL's logo, the England Team logo and the Superleague logo have all been changed.
The designs are meant to incorporate the angles of the George Hotel, a ball and the chevron. the England logo sees a return of the three lions (personally I prefer it to the shield it replaces).
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 4:20 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1631
|
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 4:24 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4723
|
There's so many ways to polish turds.
Turds they remain, however.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Big Eorls Blouse, boomer, bramleyrhino, colly226, Damo-Leeds, Erik the not red, Irish Tyke, Jimmythecuckoo, Kevs Head, MyScorers, PopTart, RoyBoy29, The Devil's Advocate, Vikingsufferer and 155 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|