WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - *NEW* Tryscorer prediction competiton 2017!

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace *NEW* Tryscorer prediction competiton 2017!

 
Post a reply

*NEW* Tryscorer prediction competiton 2017!

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 3:32 pm
MyScorers Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:22 pm
Posts: 5
Hi All,

MyScorers is a new try scorer prediction competition for 2017. The way it works is simple, pick a try scorer for each super league match up to the conclusion of round 23, and the person sitting top of the leaderboard at that point wins 2 tickets to the 2017 Grand Final!

It's free to take part, for more information visit http://www.myscorers.co.uk

To register visit http://www.myscorers.co.uk/register

Make sure you are registered to play in time for the start of the season on 9th feb!

Good luck to all and please spread the word!

Also follow us on twitter for updates! http://www.twitter.com/myscorers

Re: *NEW* Tryscorer prediction competiton 2017!

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 5:48 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1988
Location: LEYTH
MyScorers wrote:
Hi All,

MyScorers is a new try scorer prediction competition for 2017. The way it works is simple, pick a try scorer for each super league match up to the conclusion of round 23, and the person sitting top of the leaderboard at that point wins 2 tickets to the 2017 Grand Final!

It's free to take part, for more information visit http://www.myscorers.co.uk

To register visit http://www.myscorers.co.uk/register

Make sure you are registered to play in time for the start of the season on 9th feb!

Good luck to all and please spread the word!

Also follow us on twitter for updates! http://www.twitter.com/myscorers



Just registered. Thank you. :thumb:
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: *NEW* Tryscorer prediction competiton 2017!

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 6:18 pm
MyScorers Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:22 pm
Posts: 5
Cokey wrote:
Just registered. Thank you. :thumb:



Great stuff, good luck!

Picks are now live for round 1 so head back over to the website and get your picks submitted in time for the opening game! :D

Re: *NEW* Tryscorer prediction competiton 2017!

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 6:43 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1988
Location: LEYTH
MyScorers wrote:
Great stuff, good luck!

Picks are now live for round 1 so head back over to the website and get your picks submitted in time for the opening game! :D


Thanks.

I have now entered my predictions,but when i go to my picks,it starts over again so it doesn't show what my picks are.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: *NEW* Tryscorer prediction competiton 2017!

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 6:57 pm
MyScorers Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:22 pm
Posts: 5
Cokey wrote:
Thanks.

I have now entered my predictions,but when i go to my picks,it starts over again so it doesn't show what my picks are.



I see, we will look into this and see if this is something we can change.

Don't worry though, as long as you have submitted them then they will have come through to us and we will keep a record.

Thanks for the feedback!

Re: *NEW* Tryscorer prediction competiton 2017!

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 6:59 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1988
Location: LEYTH
MyScorers wrote:
I see, we will look into this and see if this is something we can change.

Don't worry though, as long as you have submitted them then they will have come through to us and we will keep a record.

Thanks for the feedback!



Thanks. :thumb:
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: *NEW* Tryscorer prediction competiton 2017!

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:37 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 860
Signed up will wait till closer to games to predict great idea though

Re: *NEW* Tryscorer prediction competiton 2017!

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:33 pm
MyScorers Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:22 pm
Posts: 5
thepimp007 wrote:
Signed up will wait till closer to games to predict great idea though



Superb, good luck! Just make sure you have you're picks submitted by the round 1 deadline (7pm Thursday 9th feb) :D

Re: *NEW* Tryscorer prediction competiton 2017!

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 6:34 pm
MyScorers Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:22 pm
Posts: 5
Hi all,

Just a reminder that you have 2 more days to sign up & submit your picks for round 1! Good luck everyone who has already signed up!

Re: *NEW* Tryscorer prediction competiton 2017!

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:35 pm
Zulu01 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 104
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
Filled out the form (Register)

Clicked "submit"

Nothing happens - is the site down???
'aequo pede propera'

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: casiceman, Cbr1000rr, DGM, Google [Bot], Hank Moody, MOUSE13, onlyanorthernsoul, SecondRowSaint, Seth, shinymcshine, SRead24892, the artist, The Avenger, Zulu01 and 149 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,515,2981,88475,7394,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  