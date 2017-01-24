|
|
Hi All,
MyScorers is a new try scorer prediction competition for 2017. The way it works is simple, pick a try scorer for each super league match up to the conclusion of round 23, and the person sitting top of the leaderboard at that point wins 2 tickets to the 2017 Grand Final!
It's free to take part, for more information visit http://www.myscorers.co.uk
To register visit http://www.myscorers.co.uk/register
Make sure you are registered to play in time for the start of the season on 9th feb!
Good luck to all and please spread the word!
Also follow us on twitter for updates! http://www.twitter.com/myscorers
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 5:48 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
|
Just registered. Thank you.
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 6:18 pm
|
|
Great stuff, good luck!
Picks are now live for round 1 so head back over to the website and get your picks submitted in time for the opening game!
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 6:43 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
|
Thanks.
I have now entered my predictions,but when i go to my picks,it starts over again so it doesn't show what my picks are.
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 6:57 pm
|
|
I see, we will look into this and see if this is something we can change.
Don't worry though, as long as you have submitted them then they will have come through to us and we will keep a record.
Thanks for the feedback!
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 6:59 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
|
Thanks.
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:37 pm
|
|
Signed up will wait till closer to games to predict great idea though
|
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:33 pm
|
|
Superb, good luck! Just make sure you have you're picks submitted by the round 1 deadline (7pm Thursday 9th feb)
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 6:34 pm
|
|
Hi all,
Just a reminder that you have 2 more days to sign up & submit your picks for round 1! Good luck everyone who has already signed up!
|