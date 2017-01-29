As a first timer I would definitely use Catalan Sports tours.... They will pick you up from airport and drop you back off...plus get your match tickets and match transfers too.



I would say to book your own flights though as this will work out cheaper then get in touch with CST's once this is done.



Stopping in Perpignan is definitely the pricier option when it comes to food and drink but I love the experience of staying around Perpignan for the weekend. Couple of good sports bras which show Sky tv for your superleague fix etc...



If your game is in the warmer months look at Canet - Nice quiet beach with a few nice restaurants and Bars. Only 5 minute taxi ride into Perpignan plus noce to chill on the neach on the Sunday after a heavy Saturday night after the game.