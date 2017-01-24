I've now been 6 times, each time I've organised myself, first time I drove after spending a week in Limoges central France doing motorcycle trackday, I then drove down to Canet for a week, had an amazing time And stopped on a campsite, we have always stopped in canet, but I will never drive again, I've flown to Barcelona, Montpellier,carcassone and girona all are around an hour and 1/2 to canet, which has one of the best beaches on the med and on the Saturday night after the game you can find all the players from both teams out celebrating there, I have always gone with the family And family accomadation can be had for around €100 a night for up to 6 people, flights have been cheap, last year I paid £62ea to carcasonne and hired a car, so the whole package for the family worked out under £800 for 4 nights, a lot cheaper than catalantours, bus in to Perpignan from canst takes just over 30mins to the square in the city centre for just €2 where you are made very welcome, then a short trip to the ground and a top up at the bar just outside the ground, get your tickets from the UK for the game as it can sometimes be a fiasco at the ground on matchday and they have an unusual beer purchase scheme inside the ground. Go self catering, buy food beer from supermarkets and fast food outlets as its loads cheaper, make the most of the Sun And the beach and experience the heart of Catalan, don't bother with Loret, just watch an episode of Benidorm to experience that kind of culture.