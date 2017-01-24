|
Due to work commitments it's never been convenient to go to an away game against Catalan.
This year is different so myself and a couple of mates are considering going.
I know there is a link on here to a firm that arranges trips, and we may end up going down that route, I'm just trying to get some hints on doing our own thing.
I know there's a at Perpignan but a few years ago we got a cheap flight to Nimes, I'm considering that and hiring a car, or maybe fly to Barcelona and hire a car. Has anyone done it that way or at another airport
I assume there's a good selection of places to stay in Perpignan but has anyone found anywhere else to stay say upto half hour drive away or convenient for train.
Depending on costs we may have wives with us who won't be attending the match so they may prefer somewhere away from other fans.
At the ground itself is it just conventional pay on entry turnstiles or is it necessary to prebook tickets.
Any hints or opinions are welcome.
Cheers.
Ig
Tue Jan 24, 2017 5:26 pm
Catalan sports tours their sit is on this page, usually stop in Spain , loret de Mar, spain is much cheaper than France
They will organise everything or you can book the hotel and transfers with them, and organize your own flights
Ryanair fly to Gerona 30 mins from Loret.
If you want France, Canet is a good bet just down the road from perpignan, beach resort.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 5:26 pm
Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:37 pm
Thanks for the info, we may well go with Catalan Sports Tours but as you can appreciate when your trying to organise a trip for a group of mates if you don't check out all the options, there's always a know it all who "would have done it better "
Cheers
Thu Jan 26, 2017 6:10 pm
If you dont mind the drive to Stanstead, you can get direct flights to Perpignan and if you time it right, they are cheap as chips (depending when your team is playing).
And where to stay depends on what you want from your trip.
There'are plenty of options.
Catalan Sports Tours are probably the easy option and you would be staying with other supporters from your club bu, it's easy enough to find you own flight and book your hotel on line.
Either stay in Perpignan itself of maybe Cane (a beach resort which is a 1 euro bus ride from Perpignan).
Beer is expensive, especially since the £ collapsed and its going to be £7/8 a pint but, it's a fantastic experience and watching oyur team play in another country is a great experience and although the Catalan fans are very partisan, they are also quite welcoming.
Thu Jan 26, 2017 9:16 pm
Group of us go every year and stay in Perpignan, we've flown to Perpignan, Girona, Carcassone, Montpelier and Beziers recently, staying in the Hotel Ibis on the centre of Perpignan.
Some great bars and restaurants round town and plenty of culture too, depends what you fancy - or you can slum it down the Spanish coast and get bussed in and out for the game.
Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:10 pm
I've now been 6 times, each time I've organised myself, first time I drove after spending a week in Limoges central France doing motorcycle trackday, I then drove down to Canet for a week, had an amazing time And stopped on a campsite, we have always stopped in canet, but I will never drive again, I've flown to Barcelona, Montpellier,carcassone and girona all are around an hour and 1/2 to canet, which has one of the best beaches on the med and on the Saturday night after the game you can find all the players from both teams out celebrating there, I have always gone with the family And family accomadation can be had for around €100 a night for up to 6 people, flights have been cheap, last year I paid £62ea to carcasonne and hired a car, so the whole package for the family worked out under £800 for 4 nights, a lot cheaper than catalantours, bus in to Perpignan from canst takes just over 30mins to the square in the city centre for just €2 where you are made very welcome, then a short trip to the ground and a top up at the bar just outside the ground, get your tickets from the UK for the game as it can sometimes be a fiasco at the ground on matchday and they have an unusual beer purchase scheme inside the ground. Go self catering, buy food beer from supermarkets and fast food outlets as its loads cheaper, make the most of the Sun And the beach and experience the heart of Catalan, don't bother with Loret, just watch an episode of Benidorm to experience that kind of culture.
Fri Jan 27, 2017 6:07 pm
Daz, l,l have to go with you next time, carn,t believe l,ve been staying in a slum.
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:04 pm
No worries - no women allowed though
Sat Jan 28, 2017 8:24 am
As a first timer I'd definitely look to stay in France and experience that side of it. I first went over for a cup game against Limoux and stayed in the grounds of Carcassone castle and I've been and stayed in Perpignan a couple of times. I think when you've been a few times though it makes more sense to stay on the Spanish coast. We're doing a couple of days in Barcelona and a couple in Lloret this time. It's cheaper and gives you more to do IMO and unless you're a bit of a snob, it's fine for a few days. That option to spend some time in Barcelona is the winner for me.
Catalans sports tours are superb for your transfers. I've never booked a full trip with them so I can't comment on that. It's cheaper just to sort it all yourself usually.
