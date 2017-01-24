WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hints and experiences of watching your ream in Catalan

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 2:28 pm
infamous grouse Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 30, 2015 9:04 pm
Posts: 39
Due to work commitments it's never been convenient to go to an away game against Catalan.

This year is different so myself and a couple of mates are considering going.

I know there is a link on here to a firm that arranges trips, and we may end up going down that route, I'm just trying to get some hints on doing our own thing.

I know there's a at Perpignan but a few years ago we got a cheap flight to Nimes, I'm considering that and hiring a car, or maybe fly to Barcelona and hire a car. Has anyone done it that way or at another airport

I assume there's a good selection of places to stay in Perpignan but has anyone found anywhere else to stay say upto half hour drive away or convenient for train.

Depending on costs we may have wives with us who won't be attending the match so they may prefer somewhere away from other fans.

At the ground itself is it just conventional pay on entry turnstiles or is it necessary to prebook tickets.

Any hints or opinions are welcome.

Cheers.

Ig

Re: Hints and experiences of watching your ream in Catalan

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 5:26 pm
Re: Hints and experiences of watching your ream in Catalan

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:37 pm
infamous grouse Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 30, 2015 9:04 pm
Posts: 39
boomer wrote:
Catalan sports tours their sit is on this page, usually stop in Spain , loret de Mar, spain is much cheaper than France
They will organise everything or you can book the hotel and transfers with them, and organize your own flights
Ryanair fly to Gerona 30 mins from Loret.
If you want France, Canet is a good bet just down the road from perpignan, beach resort.


Thanks for the info, we may well go with Catalan Sports Tours but as you can appreciate when your trying to organise a trip for a group of mates if you don't check out all the options, there's always a know it all who "would have done it better "

Cheers

Re: Hints and experiences of watching your ream in Catalan

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 6:10 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7378
If you dont mind the drive to Stanstead, you can get direct flights to Perpignan and if you time it right, they are cheap as chips (depending when your team is playing).
And where to stay depends on what you want from your trip.
There'are plenty of options.
Catalan Sports Tours are probably the easy option and you would be staying with other supporters from your club bu, it's easy enough to find you own flight and book your hotel on line.
Either stay in Perpignan itself of maybe Cane (a beach resort which is a 1 euro bus ride from Perpignan).
Beer is expensive, especially since the £ collapsed and its going to be £7/8 a pint but, it's a fantastic experience and watching oyur team play in another country is a great experience and although the Catalan fans are very partisan, they are also quite welcoming.

