Due to work commitments it's never been convenient to go to an away game against Catalan.



This year is different so myself and a couple of mates are considering going.



I know there is a link on here to a firm that arranges trips, and we may end up going down that route, I'm just trying to get some hints on doing our own thing.



I know there's a at Perpignan but a few years ago we got a cheap flight to Nimes, I'm considering that and hiring a car, or maybe fly to Barcelona and hire a car. Has anyone done it that way or at another airport



I assume there's a good selection of places to stay in Perpignan but has anyone found anywhere else to stay say upto half hour drive away or convenient for train.



Depending on costs we may have wives with us who won't be attending the match so they may prefer somewhere away from other fans.



At the ground itself is it just conventional pay on entry turnstiles or is it necessary to prebook tickets.



Any hints or opinions are welcome.



Cheers.



Ig