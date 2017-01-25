If we can't be positive at the start of a new season , with a new international coach and an overhaul of our squad I suggest people get a new interest !!!
Finishing position: 7th ...top 8 happy - and think with a bit of luck , and the injury gods being kind to us , we could really surprise a few people.
CC: Quarters
POY: Leroy - to build on an excellent personal season for him last year. Possibly wakeman as a long shot.
Young POY: roberts or kruise. Think our season could be aligned to leeming and obriens seasons.
Best Signing: Mamo - could be v special. Exciting we have the chance and opportunity to see it happen, or not.
Top Try Scorer: Jerry-please stay injury free.
Most Improved: hinchcliffe - in a different side, in a better season , in a different position, we may see a very different hinchcliffe
Finishing position: 7th ...top 8 happy - and think with a bit of luck , and the injury gods being kind to us , we could really surprise a few people.
CC: Quarters
POY: Leroy - to build on an excellent personal season for him last year. Possibly wakeman as a long shot.
Young POY: roberts or kruise. Think our season could be aligned to leeming and obriens seasons.
Best Signing: Mamo - could be v special. Exciting we have the chance and opportunity to see it happen, or not.
Top Try Scorer: Jerry-please stay injury free.
Most Improved: hinchcliffe - in a different side, in a better season , in a different position, we may see a very different hinchcliffe