If we can't be positive at the start of a new season , with a new international coach and an overhaul of our squad I suggest people get a new interest !!!



Finishing position: 7th ...top 8 happy - and think with a bit of luck , and the injury gods being kind to us , we could really surprise a few people.

CC: Quarters

POY: Leroy - to build on an excellent personal season for him last year. Possibly wakeman as a long shot.

Young POY: roberts or kruise. Think our season could be aligned to leeming and obriens seasons.

Best Signing: Mamo - could be v special. Exciting we have the chance and opportunity to see it happen, or not.

Top Try Scorer: Jerry-please stay injury free.

Most Improved: hinchcliffe - in a different side, in a better season , in a different position, we may see a very different hinchcliffe