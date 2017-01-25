WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The New Stoneage predictions.

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 5:10 pm
If we can't be positive at the start of a new season , with a new international coach and an overhaul of our squad I suggest people get a new interest !!!

Finishing position: 7th ...top 8 happy - and think with a bit of luck , and the injury gods being kind to us , we could really surprise a few people.
CC: Quarters
POY: Leroy - to build on an excellent personal season for him last year. Possibly wakeman as a long shot.
Young POY: roberts or kruise. Think our season could be aligned to leeming and obriens seasons.
Best Signing: Mamo - could be v special. Exciting we have the chance and opportunity to see it happen, or not.
Top Try Scorer: Jerry-please stay injury free.
Most Improved: hinchcliffe - in a different side, in a better season , in a different position, we may see a very different hinchcliffe
Run leroy , run !.... And he did - twice - and we partied hard...

Re: The New Stoneage predictions.

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:51 am
Finish - 8th
CC - QF
POY - Dan Smith (going for the surprise factor)
Young POY - Darnell McIntosh
Best Signing - Jake Mamo
Top Try Scorer - Jerry, who else? :-)
Most Improved - Nathan Mason, with the size and power he possesses he could kick on to another level.

Re: The New Stoneage predictions.

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 5:11 pm
6th
SF
Brough
Leeming
mamo
brierley
Land of the GIANTS

Re: The New Stoneage predictions.

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 1:52 pm
stone himself and some of the players have said a top 8 finish is the first aim, then push for the top 4 after that....if we are in touch!!

also said we are in a rebuilding phase at the club now

id be happy with a top 8 and build again from there after last season

with a cup final :wink:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: The New Stoneage predictions.

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 3:00 pm
Top 8 is absolutely the minimum

Re: The New Stoneage predictions.

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 6:37 pm
Nice to see the clubs aims have come down after last season. Or at least publicly anyway.

Not read anywhere and most likely old news but who is our captain and vice captain this year?
