The seasons almost here and I'm much more excited about this upcoming season more so than I was before Christmas. I sense a good buzz around the club.
Reading most forums, we are heavily expected to finish in the bottom 4 or even get relegated.
For abit of fun, I'll give a few predictions. Please feel free to play along.
Final finishing position: 7th after the super 8's
CC progression: QT FINAL.
Giants player of the year: Mcgillvary.
Best new signing: Ferguson.
Top try scorer: Brierly.
