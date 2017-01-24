The seasons almost here and I'm much more excited about this upcoming season more so than I was before Christmas. I sense a good buzz around the club.

Reading most forums, we are heavily expected to finish in the bottom 4 or even get relegated.



For abit of fun, I'll give a few predictions. Please feel free to play along.



Final finishing position: 7th after the super 8's



CC progression: QT FINAL.



Giants player of the year: Mcgillvary.



Best new signing: Ferguson.



Top try scorer: Brierly.