rugbyreddog wrote: IN effect you can't learn from the previous owners mistakes because the new owner is continuously put in a worse position to start off. I know it's stating the b******g obvious but if Hood couldn't manage with big crowds and full money, then Khan wouldn't be able to make it work with smaller crowds and half the money, Greene couldn't then manage with even less money and a 6 point deduction. Should we run a poll on whether C&L will make a success of lowest possible CH funding and a 12 point deduction?

They may not, bcause the biggest penalty by far has been dumping us like lambs to be slaughtered in the Championship.However in financial terms you could speculate that the RFL have learnt some lessons, even if ones they would be shy to admit in public, since if we are rent free for 3 years, and they are paying ground maintenance, and they have paid the HMRC deposit, don't you agree that maybe considerably outweighs the public financial "penalty"?