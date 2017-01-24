WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls on BBC

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Bulls on BBC

 
Post a reply

Re: Bulls on BBC

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 2:17 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3615
Location: Hornsea
IN effect you can't learn from the previous owners mistakes because the new owner is continuously put in a worse position to start off. I know it's stating the b******g obvious but if Hood couldn't manage with big crowds and full money, then Khan wouldn't be able to make it work with smaller crowds and half the money, Greene couldn't then manage with even less money and a 6 point deduction. Should we run a poll on whether C&L will make a success of lowest possible CH funding and a 12 point deduction?

Re: Bulls on BBC

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 2:22 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27550
Location: MACS0647-JD
rugbyreddog wrote:
IN effect you can't learn from the previous owners mistakes because the new owner is continuously put in a worse position to start off. I know it's stating the b******g obvious but if Hood couldn't manage with big crowds and full money, then Khan wouldn't be able to make it work with smaller crowds and half the money, Greene couldn't then manage with even less money and a 6 point deduction. Should we run a poll on whether C&L will make a success of lowest possible CH funding and a 12 point deduction?


They may not, bcause the biggest penalty by far has been dumping us like lambs to be slaughtered in the Championship.

However in financial terms you could speculate that the RFL have learnt some lessons, even if ones they would be shy to admit in public, since if we are rent free for 3 years, and they are paying ground maintenance, and they have paid the HMRC deposit, don't you agree that maybe considerably outweighs the public financial "penalty"?
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Bulls on BBC

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 4:26 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9574
Location: Here
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
They may not, bcause the biggest penalty by far has been dumping us like lambs to be slaughtered in the Championship.

However in financial terms you could speculate that the RFL have learnt some lessons, even if ones they would be shy to admit in public, since if we are rent free for 3 years, and they are paying ground maintenance, and they have paid the HMRC deposit, don't you agree that maybe considerably outweighs the public financial "penalty"?


Is this true, or just you trying to wind up Halifax fans?
(and I feel fine)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, ATS1, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Creedy Bull, Cripesginger, daveyz999, debaser, djhudds, DrFeelgood, Duckman, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, hawk-eye, hereagain, Iggy79, Kevin Turvey, Mild Rover, Nelson, PHILISAN, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, SLPTom, Spannerz, The Writer, tigertot, Toga, vbfg and 406 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,509,3941,82575,7144,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  