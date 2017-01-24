Thanks for starting this, I just read the article and was thinking of starting a thread.



Once again we have people who make it their business to study sports management to a high level seeing what the RFL patently refuse to see - namely, that if you punish the sons for the sins of their fathers you simply perpetuate the problem.



This is now the third time that a new owner of the club has been punished for what the previous owners did. It didn't work the first two times did it? And so they go and do it all over again. Rinse and repeat. And the result is a downward spiral - in our case, relegation to the third tier (where most of us wanted to be this season anyway).



The argument that punishing new owners is a 'deterrent', which appears to be the only argument trotted out by the RFL, patently and evidently does NOT work. Otherwise the 6 point 'deterrent' handed out to Marc Green would have convinced him to run the club on sound financial lines. The reports coming out today in the T&A about the scale of debt could not show more clearly that this didn't happen. Yet the RFL immediately whacked the next new owner with an even bigger 12 point penalty!



As the article clearly points out, the RFL haven't got a clue. And with the top clubs largely dependant on benefactors, it is only a matter of time before one of them disappears leaving another club in the same morass as us