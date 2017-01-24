WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T Web site design.

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions O/T Web site design.

 
Post a reply

O/T Web site design.

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:50 am
glow User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7245
Looking into the possibility of having a Web site for a little business adventure I’m involved in, is there anyone on here (or could recommend someone) in to designing Web sites and could give us some ideas/costs etc?

Send me a pm with some contact details and we can have a chat.

Mods. If this isn’t allowed please delete.
get leigh outta wigan

Re: O/T Web site design.

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:13 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1392
Location: In't Tap Room
I do recall someone off here assisting LISA with their website glow.

Sadly however I can not remember who but I am sure Gubrats or Dick Jones (Lynda) will.

Re: O/T Web site design.

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 1:36 pm
glow User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7245
Cheers Harold, seem to remember something myself now you’ve mentioned it.
get leigh outta wigan

Re: O/T Web site design.

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 2:13 pm
Paul_Lyon Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 19, 2007 9:09 am
Posts: 1380
Take a look at Wordpress. No coding required.
For retail, I've heard good things about shopify but I've not done anything with that.

Re: O/T Web site design.

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 3:03 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1953
Location: LEYTH
glow, i built my own basic website using ( link below ) webeden.I no longer need a website but i found this one pretty easy to set up. HTH


https://webeden.co.uk/
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: O/T Web site design.

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 3:08 pm
glow User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7245
Paul_Lyon wrote:
Take a look at Wordpress. No coding required.
For retail, I've heard good things about shopify but I've not done anything with that.


Thanks for the reply Paul, and I’m glad no coding is required because I don’t know what coding is. :oops:

As you can probably tell I’m a bit (well quite a lot really) of a Dinosaur with regards to this type of stuff.

What I’m looking for is someone who I could have a chat with, knock some ideas up, and for them to come up with some costs and design the website, that we can then hopefully keep updated ourselves, as it and the business grows.

Could you do this or point me in the right direction of someone who could?
get leigh outta wigan

Re: O/T Web site design.

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:49 pm
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 824
Paul_Lyon wrote:
Take a look at Wordpress. No coding required.
For retail, I've heard good things about shopify but I've not done anything with that.


For retail better with:

https://www.prestashop.com/en/

Basic package is a freemans but front it with Wordpress as mentioned above. :thumb:

Re: O/T Web site design.

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:58 am
Centurino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 57
As they all recommend, find a WordPress (WP) designer or learn yourself - recommended - as you'll save a ton on site update costs. Once you find a WP host with CPanel access it takes 5 mins to set up WP as they have integrated WP installers in the CPanel area. Then grab a free WP theme to start, download, install (all self-explanatory in the WP admin/backend and takes seconds) and simply add your content (logo, images, text, contact form, etc). WP Plugins (many free such as Ninja Contact form) allow rapid install of a plethora of site bolt-on features. When you learn WP you will have a great money-saving skill. Take it from there. And obviously grab your domain name first from somewhere like IWantMyName or via your host - and always register the domain in your name, never give up control to a web designer ever!

Shopify is the best SaaS ecom platform available today with regards total conversions/sales and lowest subscription drop out rates. SaaS has the Pay-As-You-Go benefit.

Good Luck!

Re: O/T Web site design.

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 1:12 pm
Saley89 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Feb 07, 2010 1:50 pm
Posts: 220
Location: In't North Stand
Glow - I work for Sky as a Software Developer and would be happy to chat to you directly as I may be able to deliver what you need in my spare time at a reasonable cost. I can provide some examples of websites I have built in the past and we can go from there.

Please PM me and I can give you my email if interested to chat further.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant7t2, Iggy79, Mookachaka, smokinjoe, whoateallthetries? and 159 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,510,0681,58275,7164,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  