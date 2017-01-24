As they all recommend, find a WordPress (WP) designer or learn yourself - recommended - as you'll save a ton on site update costs. Once you find a WP host with CPanel access it takes 5 mins to set up WP as they have integrated WP installers in the CPanel area. Then grab a free WP theme to start, download, install (all self-explanatory in the WP admin/backend and takes seconds) and simply add your content (logo, images, text, contact form, etc). WP Plugins (many free such as Ninja Contact form) allow rapid install of a plethora of site bolt-on features. When you learn WP you will have a great money-saving skill. Take it from there. And obviously grab your domain name first from somewhere like IWantMyName or via your host - and always register the domain in your name, never give up control to a web designer ever!



Shopify is the best SaaS ecom platform available today with regards total conversions/sales and lowest subscription drop out rates. SaaS has the Pay-As-You-Go benefit.



Good Luck!