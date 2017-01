Paul_Lyon wrote: Take a look at Wordpress. No coding required.

For retail, I've heard good things about shopify but I've not done anything with that.

Thanks for the reply Paul, and I’m glad no coding is required because I don’t know what coding is.As you can probably tell I’m a bit (well quite a lot really) of a Dinosaur with regards to this type of stuff.What I’m looking for is someone who I could have a chat with, knock some ideas up, and for them to come up with some costs and design the website, that we can then hopefully keep updated ourselves, as it and the business grows.Could you do this or point me in the right direction of someone who could?