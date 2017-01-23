Hi guys.
I made this little rugby league game for mobiles in my free time.
I'm not a professional, it's just a hobby.
The game is a little rugby league based arcade game.
Swipe your finger left and right to pass, and swipe forwards to kick the ball over the oppositions heads.
The goal is to get as many meters and points as possible.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rugbyleagueRunner
