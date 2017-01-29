brearley84 wrote:
murphy can go perfectly well at centre of wing!
ormsby is a winger yes
Smurph seems happy enough to know his limitations.
Ormsby was a 2016 panic recruit,Dire desperate to get rid of him to a desperate team.Tony Smith getting his own back on us the fans.
