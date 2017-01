40 year old giant wrote: daz there are lot of young guns hope the push on this year the fear for me is HB only brough proven super league player and gaskill and kids cover would like to see us sign one more proven player .

I would like us to be looking for Broughs replacement at some point, as you say he can't go on forever though he probably misses less games than most, he still has a bit of pace and he doesn't shirk on tackling, He is still our playmaker but i feel with Brierley on the field he may not get quite as much attention as he used too so that may be a good thing.For me i would play him and Brierley first choice for as much as possible, Brierley has all the skills and he needs a chance to settle in, Yes he isn't the best playmaker " yet " and he may never be so, He is not the best defender in the side, although he is not that bad, What he is is a try scorer, he backs up just about every move that shows any promise, Hopefully RS will be making this clear to one or two of the other players. Score tries you win more games than you lose.Gaskill is good enough cover for the halves, plus we have youngsters, That said i wouldn't turn down either Joe Mellor or M Ridyard if they came available.Regards a Centre problem " if we have one " We have the solution, Roberts has all it takes," Watch this space "