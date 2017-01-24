WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A solution to the centre problem

Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:15 pm
nathaniel999 wrote:
Jake Wardle is coming back from a very serious knee injury and is highly rated at the club. I don't think we will see him Saturday unfortunately.

I would like to see Sam Wood given the nod at centre as he never let us down last year.


Was it Wigan at home last year when Sam played centre? Never let anyone down and would be happy for him to have a go if selected. He has developed further since then physically too so why not?
Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:01 pm
Sam Wood definitely went well as a centre last season and should get a crack if needed

Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:38 pm
devoniangiant wrote:
Was it Wigan at home last year when Sam played centre? Never let anyone down and would be happy for him to have a go if selected. He has developed further since then physically too so why not?


It was yes... His performance was a highlight in that game for me. He would have developed but will do for many years. I hope he gets some game time this year.

Wed Jan 25, 2017 7:13 am
He fared well against a top drawer centre from Wigan, did less well against an average centre against cas IIRC. But then Cas play a different game of rugby. Hopefully Sam will get some game time this year the experience is vital.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 2:16 pm
you would think sam wood will get another run out against workington this saturday, solid in defence, big lad, needs to work on attack but that will come with him still being young
