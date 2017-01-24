nathaniel999 wrote: Jake Wardle is coming back from a very serious knee injury and is highly rated at the club. I don't think we will see him Saturday unfortunately.



I would like to see Sam Wood given the nod at centre as he never let us down last year.

Was it Wigan at home last year when Sam played centre? Never let anyone down and would be happy for him to have a go if selected. He has developed further since then physically too so why not?