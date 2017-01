Gaskell's issue stems from the 2015 season in the middle 8s when he collided with the post against Wakey



He was coughing up a lot of blood and fears of a punctured lung......last season he picked up a hamstring injury and it was a niggly one.....Since he has been at Huddersfield your medical team have discovered that this Back/rib and lung injury cause a lot of stress to his lower regions and a lot more of his weight was being carried on his legs thus aggravating the hamstring injury.



This is now fixed and could of been fixed earlier if Bradford had sent him for proper medical care rather than a physio trying to diagnose