Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 2:15 pm
bowlingboy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 421
Championship opening event this afternoon, Leon stood with the old kit on for the picture....poor lad, surely someone could have knocked one together in 3 weeks?

We are like the poor relative.

Having said that if we give KR some hammer on Sunday we can be wearing the purple Northern kit for all I care.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 2:30 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2682
Location: Shipley, Bradford
I put on Facebook today that we might be using last years away kit this season. Now that the big money spinner for new kits (Christmas) is over. The club may look to launch a new home kit at the next appropriate date......the first home game. That way it coincides with us wearing it and might get fans in the shop on gameday.

IIRC We did something similar in 2012. Launched that years away kit against Catalan at home 1st game of season.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 2:35 pm
bowlingboy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 421
I have been down to the shop today to get my season ticket, if the kit had of been on sale since last Friday they would have probably knocked 100's out by now as it was very buisy and has been since then,

Xmas wouldn't make a big difference if they released it now they would still sell a score to people who usually buy them.

They will be bringing one out as they wouldn't be stupid enough to loose that revenue, I get the feeling we are getting a change of supplier though given selling all the ISC gear off for next to nothing.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 5:14 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9054
Location: Bradbados
When the new shirt comes out we might find out who all the sponsors are.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 6:35 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9587
Location: Here
Poundland?
(and I feel fine)

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 9:36 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4257
Judging by the last retweet from the club it looks like the academy is restarting and John Bastian is part of it.Now that is huge news!

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 9:39 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2029
Location: No longer Bradford
Bull Mania wrote:
Judging by the last retweet from the club it looks like the academy is restarting and John Bastian is part of it.Now that is huge news!


Friend of mine was at a meeting a week or two ago for Bullbuilder. Bastian was there. Pretty much said the owners were right behind the academy and almost all the previous regime had been taken back on. But that the club had lost quite a few promising juniors (figure was either 8 or 9, I forget which).

Think it's just one of those things that's fallen under the radar but has been in place for a bit now. Regardless, it's excellent news. The friend I mention couldn't speak highly enough of John and the attitude he projects towards youth development.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 3:20 pm
rugbyreddog
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3645
Location: Hornsea
bowlingboy wrote:
Championship opening event this afternoon, Leon stood with the old kit on for the picture....poor lad, surely someone could have knocked one together in 3 weeks?

We are like the poor relative.

Having said that if we give KR some hammer on Sunday we can be wearing the purple Northern kit for all I care.

I've heard the tem will be running ou to "Second Hand Rose".
