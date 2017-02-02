I have been down to the shop today to get my season ticket, if the kit had of been on sale since last Friday they would have probably knocked 100's out by now as it was very buisy and has been since then,



Xmas wouldn't make a big difference if they released it now they would still sell a score to people who usually buy them.



They will be bringing one out as they wouldn't be stupid enough to loose that revenue, I get the feeling we are getting a change of supplier though given selling all the ISC gear off for next to nothing.