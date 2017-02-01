Finally caught up on another very long thread. Sorry to hear that all in the garden is not rosy, but did anyone really think that the Green weeds would already have been cleared? A few weeks ago it very much looked as if there would be no pro RL club in Bradford. Now there is. It looked as if any season ticket money put into the Green hole would disappear into a black one. Tickets now being honoured.



Long, hard season ahead and maybe a few more to follow but The Bulls are still in the rodeo and for that Bongser for one is glad. Yed deauwn, keep gooin'!