FLYING HANDBAG wrote: Is there any truth in this? Damian Irvine now at the club as a consultant also players performance guy Russell Mcfarlane from Salford now at club along with another former Salford employee Martin Vickers Maybe this could be the huge announcements that where touted

IIRC club twitter talked about a huge announcement which turned out to be damp squid of season tickets going on sale. Martyn Sadler said there would be some big off field appointments this week which could be irvine and vickers.