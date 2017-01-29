Bully_Boxer wrote: If Pryce can't play 80 minutes in the Championship then we shouldn't have given him a deal. Luckily, I don't believe that to be the case.

I think Pryce will be targeted like Gaskell was. Even more so than when Gaskell played for us, the Championship teams are going to realise that if they take out Leon then we aren't going to have much with which to hurt them.That's why it would have been awesome if we could have somehow kept Chisholm - it would give us something else with which to unlock a defence.