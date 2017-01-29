|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9039
Location: Bradbados
|
As someone who bought a ticket just before the admin started, my feeling is that the new price is irrelevant. It is what it is, the price I paid makes no odds, I've got my ticket and if the new lower price brings in more fans then we're all better off.
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 12:09 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:37 pm
Posts: 11
|
Does anyone know what the Premier Club Membership involves?
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 12:23 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2920
Location: Bradford
|
Bully_Boxer wrote:
If Pryce can't play 80 minutes in the Championship then we shouldn't have given him a deal. Luckily, I don't believe that to be the case.
I think Pryce will be targeted like Gaskell was. Even more so than when Gaskell played for us, the Championship teams are going to realise that if they take out Leon then we aren't going to have much with which to hurt them.
That's why it would have been awesome if we could have somehow kept Chisholm - it would give us something else with which to unlock a defence.
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 12:37 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 287
Location: South of Bratfud
|
Bulliac wrote:
As someone who bought a ticket just before the admin started, my feeling is that the new price is irrelevant. It is what it is, the price I paid makes no odds, I've got my ticket and if the new lower price brings in more fans then we're all better off.
Must admit, I'm the same, I'm just glad I've not written off over £500s worth of tickets
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 4:52 pm
|
Joined:
Fri Oct 07, 2005 8:25 amPosts:
243Location:
Bradford
|
Bulliac wrote:
As someone who bought a ticket just before the admin started, my feeling is that the new price is irrelevant. It is what it is, the price I paid makes no odds, I've got my ticket and if the new lower price brings in more fans then we're all better off.
This. I paid for a set of tickets, and as long as I get what I paid for I'll be happy.
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:01 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27564Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
Toga wrote:
Does anyone know what the Premier Club Membership involves?
1 seat in the black central area behind directors seats
2 entry into Premier Club exclusive bar behind the stand
3 if you want to park inside the ground, you can buy a season pass (recently has been £60)
4 last year some assorted freebies like a scarf etc
That was the main stuff
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:47 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 785
Location: Waiting
|
Had an email from the club today regarding season tickets.
|
|