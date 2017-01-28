woolly07 wrote: I agree with this.

We discussed this in the pub last night. The new owners can't win on this. They are new owners - not Mr Green. They have given away maybe £200k worth of season tickets but want to set their own prices.

Would I then make all new season tickets the same high price or would I do what I thought was best.

I understand the frustration but the club went bust and 1000 people could have lost all of their money but have got a ticket given from a different owner.

This is probably the best situation all round.

If people take a step back and look at it from a neutral POV, they'll realise the new owners were stuck between a rock and a hard place.Option 1) You appease all the ones who bought from Green's Bulls, honour them and set your own prices to the same as those. This makes all those who bought them previously happy, but doesn't sell many more tickets at high prices when everyone knows relegation is very very likely with the awful place we're starting from with a patched together squad.Option 2) You still honour the original tickets, but you set your prices lower now, knowing you have to try and get new people to buy them somehow. You make those who haven't bought them yet about as happy as you can without giving them away for next to nothing, but you upset the previous 1,000 or so who already had them.Either way, you're upsetting a large chunk of fans. There just isn't a viable option that lets you keep both groups happy (giving partial refunds to previous bought tickets is financial craziness). So if you're going to upset a group either way, you go with the option that's still going to bring you some money in now. Which is Option 2.It's really the only thing they could do.