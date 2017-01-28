WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HUGE Annoucement

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net HUGE Annoucement

 
Post a reply

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 3:10 pm
rambull1967 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 13, 2008 9:47 pm
Posts: 190
Dane's flying back......no wont be that

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 4:51 pm
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 676
He doesn't say who he is joining but it would be a very big signing (again) if he is coming to us.
If he is going elsewhere then why has that club left it so late when he could have been with them a month ago?
Fingers crossed as it would perk everyone up massively to have "possibly" the best halves in the championship.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 5:30 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4240
Doubt he's coming to us. Probably Widnes who just lost Mellor for 6 weeks to injury

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:07 pm
Molsk111 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 18
I think we new a Dane Chisholm type player to win us some games we will probably lose, if you know what I mean, we need someone with the xfactor

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:24 pm
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7980
Location: Odsal Stadium
I think the re-signing of Thomas and Keyes indicates our intended level of spend. Chisholm is lower end SL or cashed up Championship level in terms of salary and quality.

It was nice having him and Moss whilst it lasted, time to move on.

I expect we will be looking towards Leon to direct things and open defences, just hope his body is up to a full season.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 7:28 pm
Molsk111 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 18
Toovey I reckon is a footballing man, Leon price is too old to play 80mins of football, this isn't a slight on Leon because he is still capable of playing in sl, but not for 80 mins, look last season moss and Chisholm had the speed to get through the defences of the weaker opponents we played, most of this league is a arm wrestle and that will tire Leon out and most of the kids too , sorry if I'm sounding negative

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 8:03 pm
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7980
Location: Odsal Stadium
If Pryce can't play 80 minutes in the Championship then we shouldn't have given him a deal. Luckily, I don't believe that to be the case.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 8:30 pm
Molsk111 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 18
I think Leon is a fantastic signing, he won't play every game for 80 mins, but I'm sure Leon will bring a lot more than game time to the bulls, his cv is possibly the best in the whole of the rugby league, just wish he was 10 yrs younger, but still quality now

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 12:18 am
herr rigsby Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 230
[quote="Molsk111"]I think Leon is a fantastic signing, he won't play every game for 80 mins, but I'm sure Leon will bring a lot more than game time to the bulls, his cv is possibly the best in the whole of the rugby league, just wish he was 10 yrs younger, but still quality now

I agree Leon would be here with us if he was 10 years younger

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:47 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1993
Location: No longer Bradford
woolly07 wrote:
I agree with this.
We discussed this in the pub last night. The new owners can't win on this. They are new owners - not Mr Green. They have given away maybe £200k worth of season tickets but want to set their own prices.
Would I then make all new season tickets the same high price or would I do what I thought was best.
I understand the frustration but the club went bust and 1000 people could have lost all of their money but have got a ticket given from a different owner.
This is probably the best situation all round.


If people take a step back and look at it from a neutral POV, they'll realise the new owners were stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Option 1) You appease all the ones who bought from Green's Bulls, honour them and set your own prices to the same as those. This makes all those who bought them previously happy, but doesn't sell many more tickets at high prices when everyone knows relegation is very very likely with the awful place we're starting from with a patched together squad.

Option 2) You still honour the original tickets, but you set your prices lower now, knowing you have to try and get new people to buy them somehow. You make those who haven't bought them yet about as happy as you can without giving them away for next to nothing, but you upset the previous 1,000 or so who already had them.

Either way, you're upsetting a large chunk of fans. There just isn't a viable option that lets you keep both groups happy (giving partial refunds to previous bought tickets is financial craziness). So if you're going to upset a group either way, you go with the option that's still going to bring you some money in now. Which is Option 2.

It's really the only thing they could do.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BeechwoodBull, bobsmyuncle, childofthenorthern, debaser, dr_noangel, fifty50, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, hereagain, hezza1969, josefw, martinwildbull, mystic eddie, Nozzy, riccado, ridlerbull, Scarey71, Stockwell & Smales, Theyknow3544, zapperbull and 246 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,510,9981,51475,7204,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  