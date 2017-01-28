|
|
Dane's flying back......no wont be that
|
|
Sat Jan 28, 2017 4:51 pm
|
|
He doesn't say who he is joining but it would be a very big signing (again) if he is coming to us.
If he is going elsewhere then why has that club left it so late when he could have been with them a month ago?
Fingers crossed as it would perk everyone up massively to have "possibly" the best halves in the championship.
|
|
Sat Jan 28, 2017 5:30 pm
|
|
Doubt he's coming to us. Probably Widnes who just lost Mellor for 6 weeks to injury
|
|
Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:07 pm
|
|
I think we new a Dane Chisholm type player to win us some games we will probably lose, if you know what I mean, we need someone with the xfactor
|
|
Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:24 pm
|
|
I think the re-signing of Thomas and Keyes indicates our intended level of spend. Chisholm is lower end SL or cashed up Championship level in terms of salary and quality.
It was nice having him and Moss whilst it lasted, time to move on.
I expect we will be looking towards Leon to direct things and open defences, just hope his body is up to a full season.
|
|
Sat Jan 28, 2017 7:28 pm
|
|
Toovey I reckon is a footballing man, Leon price is too old to play 80mins of football, this isn't a slight on Leon because he is still capable of playing in sl, but not for 80 mins, look last season moss and Chisholm had the speed to get through the defences of the weaker opponents we played, most of this league is a arm wrestle and that will tire Leon out and most of the kids too , sorry if I'm sounding negative
|
|
Sat Jan 28, 2017 8:03 pm
|
|
If Pryce can't play 80 minutes in the Championship then we shouldn't have given him a deal. Luckily, I don't believe that to be the case.
|
|
Sat Jan 28, 2017 8:30 pm
|
|
I think Leon is a fantastic signing, he won't play every game for 80 mins, but I'm sure Leon will bring a lot more than game time to the bulls, his cv is possibly the best in the whole of the rugby league, just wish he was 10 yrs younger, but still quality now
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 12:18 am
|
|
I think Leon is a fantastic signing, he won't play every game for 80 mins, but I'm sure Leon will bring a lot more than game time to the bulls, his cv is possibly the best in the whole of the rugby league, just wish he was 10 yrs younger, but still quality now
I agree Leon would be here with us if he was 10 years younger
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:47 am
|
|
|
