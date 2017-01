woolly07 wrote: I agree with this.

We discussed this in the pub last night. The new owners can't win on this. They are new owners - not Mr Green. They have given away maybe £200k worth of season tickets but want to set their own prices.

Would I then make all new season tickets the same high price or would I do what I thought was best.

I understand the frustration but the club went bust and 1000 people could have lost all of their money but have got a ticket given from a different owner.

This is probably the best situation all round.

To get your money back as a season ticket holder now you only have to attend 10 games. It makes the season ticket far more viable compared to recent years where missing just 1 game could see you lose out against pay on the day.I doubt this has been brought about just because it will be seen as a relegation battle. That will likely be the case but I think the new owners know that there is a lot of goodwill to be rebuilt.