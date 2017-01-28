mat wrote:
You paid the pre admin bulls (green), £217.50. The new bulls (chalmers/Lowe) who you've paid nothing to are giving you a free season ticket. What they choose to sell season tickets is sort of immaterial. I know it's annoying but your grievance is with green not the new owners.
I agree with this.
We discussed this in the pub last night. The new owners can't win on this. They are new owners - not Mr Green. They have given away maybe £200k worth of season tickets but want to set their own prices.
Would I then make all new season tickets the same high price or would I do what I thought was best.
I understand the frustration but the club went bust and 1000 people could have lost all of their money but have got a ticket given from a different owner.
This is probably the best situation all round.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BD20, BD20Cougar, BeechwoodBull, Bets'y Bulls, Blotto, Bramley Dog, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, ColD, debaser, Duckman, eddievan, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, Google Adsense [Bot], hereagain, josefw, Nelson, riccado, ridlerbull, rodney_trotter, rossybull, Sensei-Bull, Sheldon, smokinjoe, Stul, Surely not, thepimp007, victarmeldrew, woolly07 and 258 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|