mat wrote: You paid the pre admin bulls (green), £217.50. The new bulls (chalmers/Lowe) who you've paid nothing to are giving you a free season ticket. What they choose to sell season tickets is sort of immaterial. I know it's annoying but your grievance is with green not the new owners.

I agree with this.We discussed this in the pub last night. The new owners can't win on this. They are new owners - not Mr Green. They have given away maybe £200k worth of season tickets but want to set their own prices.Would I then make all new season tickets the same high price or would I do what I thought was best.I understand the frustration but the club went bust and 1000 people could have lost all of their money but have got a ticket given from a different owner.This is probably the best situation all round.