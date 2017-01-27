Trouble is to many are expecting new signings to appear just like that! The off season may have been a pantomime as usual but there is no magic wand, even Sooty's offal dust is found wanting! At least from what Toovs said in the T & A The Management (I prefer to think of them as Ron & Ron not Cha-Lo:-) have been trying to get some loan players in so I expect that will be the next announcements re Players, signings will be a bit later into the season from what he intimated! The season tickets bought pre admin will be honoured but whether you have to exchange them for the new ones I don't know but I expect you will!