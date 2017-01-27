WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HUGE Annoucement

Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:17 pm
Bully_Boxer
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7977
Location: Odsal Stadium
RickyF1 wrote:
I paid 217.50 and I could now get that for 150. Not happy

But if we get promoted... you're quids in!!

Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:19 pm
RickyF1
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 776
Location: Waiting
Bully_Boxer wrote:
But if we get promoted... you're quids in!!

Did you just see the pigs flying past your window??

On a different note. Any one going to odsal tomorrow?

Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:52 pm
mat
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8996
Location: bradford
RickyF1 wrote:
I paid 217.50 and I could now get that for 150. Not happy

You paid the pre admin bulls (green), £217.50. The new bulls (chalmers/Lowe) who you've paid nothing to are giving you a free season ticket. What they choose to sell season tickets is sort of immaterial. I know it's annoying but your grievance is with green not the new owners.

Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:56 pm
Sensei-Bull
Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 886
Certainly don't feel like congratulating the club on their ticket prices like some are doing. Prices are probably where they need to be for a championship relegation battle. All I'll say is thank god the new owners are aware of this and aren't trying to sell us the dream.

Fri Jan 27, 2017 11:33 pm
paulwalker71
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2912
Location: Bradford
mat wrote:
You paid the pre admin bulls (green), £217.50. The new bulls (chalmers/Lowe) who you've paid nothing to are giving you a free season ticket. What they choose to sell season tickets is sort of immaterial. I know it's annoying but your grievance is with green not the new owners.


Exactly this

Fri Jan 27, 2017 11:55 pm
bobsmyuncle
Joined: Tue Mar 04, 2008 2:03 am
Posts: 1877
mat wrote:
You paid the pre admin bulls (green), £217.50. The new bulls (chalmers/Lowe) who you've paid nothing to are giving you a free season ticket. What they choose to sell season tickets is sort of immaterial. I know it's annoying but your grievance is with green not the new owners.

I bought two season tickets from the old Club. Can you please indicate the source and content of any statement by the new owners that they will give me a free season ticket.

Fri Jan 27, 2017 11:58 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2695
Can't be bothered reading..What was the HUGE announcement?
Image

Sat Jan 28, 2017 7:54 am
Bully_Boxer
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7977
Location: Odsal Stadium
atomic wrote:
Can't be bothered reading..What was the HUGE announcement?

It seems the new media man getting a little over excited. Hopefully somebody will have a quiet word, I'd rather have no prior notice of announcement and be pleasantly surprised then wait all week to be disappointed. As it happens, I didn't ever really expect any earth shattering 'huge news' yesterday so I wasn't refreshing my twitter all day in hope. Hopefully after Toovey has had a chance to assess things in the next couple of weeks, we might see a trickle of new signings to help steady the ship.

Sat Jan 28, 2017 8:07 am
Blotto
Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3694
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
Trouble is to many are expecting new signings to appear just like that! The off season may have been a pantomime as usual but there is no magic wand, even Sooty's offal dust is found wanting! At least from what Toovs said in the T & A The Management (I prefer to think of them as Ron & Ron not Cha-Lo:-) have been trying to get some loan players in so I expect that will be the next announcements re Players, signings will be a bit later into the season from what he intimated! The season tickets bought pre admin will be honoured but whether you have to exchange them for the new ones I don't know but I expect you will!
Sat Jan 28, 2017 8:32 am
BD20

Joined: Sat Jul 30, 2016 6:49 am
Posts: 56
RickyF1 wrote:
I paid 217.50 and I could now get that for 150. Not happy

Take a step back a second before posting something as daft as that. You could be like the rest and be getting nothing, Green got your money and the new club were under no obligation to honor them. The club might not have even existed a few weeks back. Take a look at the bigger picture and realise things could have been so much worse than paying a few quid more.
