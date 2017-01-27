|
I think that the horse of outrage at lack of huge announcements has now been totally and utterly flogged to death and complete destruction from every conceivable angle.
Fri Jan 27, 2017 6:04 pm
Duckman wrote:
The huge announcement isn't ot. Ot is just an announcement, I suspect whoever wrote huge announcement got carried away with the shop/season tickets type news. I'll bet neither owners told anyone to hype up a huge announcement.
Whether the incorrect use of the word HUGE is by intention or cock-up it's a pizz poor start to a PR charm offensive
Fri Jan 27, 2017 6:08 pm
Fri Jan 27, 2017 6:19 pm
Yes. We should move on to revenge.
Fri Jan 27, 2017 6:25 pm
vbfg wrote:
Yes. We should move on to revenge.
NOW we're talking.
We need a COUNTER announcement. It's gonna be HUGE
Fri Jan 27, 2017 7:40 pm
Are we really going to start the season - in a week - with no new players?
I find that hard to believe. But then who bl00dy knows.
We are screwed totally if that's the case:
(and I feel fine)
Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:51 pm
Season Ticket & Matchday prices now confirmed HERE
Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:58 pm
So £199 for me to sit in the stand.
Can anyone remember what the prices were like before we went into admin? Not that it matters much, just wondering how they compare.
Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:16 pm
What happens now then? I bought 3 kids tickets for the stand at £23.75 each and they are now £49. When they say they will honour does this mean after I have paid the difference. Youths seated ticket was £76 and is now £99. And I bought a Flexible @£57 which was supposed to get me into 3 games!
Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:34 pm
I paid 217.50 and I could now get that for 150. Not happy
