I think that the horse of outrage at lack of huge announcements has now been totally and utterly flogged to death and complete destruction from every conceivable angle.
Fri Jan 27, 2017 6:04 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 04, 2008 2:03 am
Posts: 1876
Duckman wrote:
The huge announcement isn't ot. Ot is just an announcement, I suspect whoever wrote huge announcement got carried away with the shop/season tickets type news. I'll bet neither owners told anyone to hype up a huge announcement.
Whether the incorrect use of the word HUGE is by intention or cock-up it's a pizz poor start to a PR charm offensive
Fri Jan 27, 2017 6:08 pm
Fri Jan 27, 2017 6:19 pm
Yes. We should move on to revenge.
