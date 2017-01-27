Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:

Not necessarily. I think he wanted the fans to own 51% of the business. Majority control. What I was proposing was maybe 10-15% of the business. Helps the club raise money and fans do get a say in how money is spent. So still owned by Chalmers and Lowe with whatever funding streams they have. But the fans owning a part so we actually have clarity this time around on finances. Would also stop the owners thinking "A 40-50 man squad is good". Or prevent wasting money on a Richie Mathers.



I know it could cause problems. Some fans are wanting us to make signings left, right and centre. Why? We have a squad of 26 now. 2 or 3 new faces in the pack before the season starts fine. Then go with what we have for the 23 regular season games. See what we do, no point wasting money paying 30 plus players if we can't get out of the relegation zone. If those guys can claw the points back and we can mathematically stay up come the shield stages. Then maybe think about strengthening one or two positions. The way my proposed fan owned part could help finance two signings at that stage?