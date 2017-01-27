WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HUGE Annoucement

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 4:08 pm
BeechwoodBull
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 12:14 pm
Posts: 263
HamsterChops wrote:
Bulls' Twitter:

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT

Season tickets will be on sale on Tuesday at a discount price!

More details regarding exact pricing soon to come!


Well lets hope the BIG announcement is that there is something for for those who have already bought season tickets.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 4:46 pm
mat
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8995
Location: bradford
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Not necessarily. I think he wanted the fans to own 51% of the business. Majority control. What I was proposing was maybe 10-15% of the business. Helps the club raise money and fans do get a say in how money is spent. So still owned by Chalmers and Lowe with whatever funding streams they have. But the fans owning a part so we actually have clarity this time around on finances. Would also stop the owners thinking "A 40-50 man squad is good". Or prevent wasting money on a Richie Mathers.

I know it could cause problems. Some fans are wanting us to make signings left, right and centre. Why? We have a squad of 26 now. 2 or 3 new faces in the pack before the season starts fine. Then go with what we have for the 23 regular season games. See what we do, no point wasting money paying 30 plus players if we can't get out of the relegation zone. If those guys can claw the points back and we can mathematically stay up come the shield stages. Then maybe think about strengthening one or two positions. The way my proposed fan owned part could help finance two signings at that stage?

We don't have a 26 man first team squad. We have 26 players signed when we combine the first and u19s squads. Fine now before u19 season starts but both squads need reinforcing pretty quickly.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 4:57 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9578
Location: Here
WTF? Really?

God, new owners, same old s**t.
(and I feel fine)

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:26 pm
The Writer
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jul 26, 2015 1:28 pm
Posts: 9
According to the T&A Oscar Thomas has signed a one year deal with us. I think I'm the first on here to report it apologies if not. Don't know if this is the huge announcement or if more is to follow, good signing whatever.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:30 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 205
Location: Depends whose asking
How do we know when the HUGE announcement has been made?

What if one of the above Medium announcements is actually the HUGE announcement?

Would we know the difference?

Is there an official specification for a HUGE announcement so that it doesnt slip past without one of us spotting it?

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:33 pm
bowlingboy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 377
Think the media man needs taking in hand!

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:35 pm
DrFeelgood
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 488
Location: Rossendale
If the huge announcement is the signing of OT, that really is p!ss poor.
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:41 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 774
Location: Waiting
Well. That is all.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:43 pm
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3748
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
The huge announcement isn't ot. Ot is just an announcement, I suspect whoever wrote huge announcement got carried away with the shop/season tickets type news. I'll bet neither owners told anyone to hype up a huge announcement.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:59 pm
woolly07
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 673
I suspect it wasn't the owners who used that word.
It looks like it has been blown out of proportion due to fans desperation for some good news.
Everyone needs to be very careful with the wording that is used as us fans grasp at every word we read - and who would blame us after the time we have had these last few years.

In future, I will only believe it if it actually comes from the owners lips or someone we all trust.
To think all week people have been waiting excitedly for the huge news today.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  