

HamsterChops wrote:
Bulls' Twitter:
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT
Season tickets will be on sale on Tuesday at a discount price!
More details regarding exact pricing soon to come!
Well lets hope the BIG announcement is that there is something for for those who have already bought season tickets.


Fri Jan 27, 2017 4:46 pm

mat

Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Not necessarily. I think he wanted the fans to own 51% of the business. Majority control. What I was proposing was maybe 10-15% of the business. Helps the club raise money and fans do get a say in how money is spent. So still owned by Chalmers and Lowe with whatever funding streams they have. But the fans owning a part so we actually have clarity this time around on finances. Would also stop the owners thinking "A 40-50 man squad is good". Or prevent wasting money on a Richie Mathers.
I know it could cause problems. Some fans are wanting us to make signings left, right and centre. Why? We have a squad of 26 now. 2 or 3 new faces in the pack before the season starts fine. Then go with what we have for the 23 regular season games. See what we do, no point wasting money paying 30 plus players if we can't get out of the relegation zone. If those guys can claw the points back and we can mathematically stay up come the shield stages. Then maybe think about strengthening one or two positions. The way my proposed fan owned part could help finance two signings at that stage?
We don't have a 26 man first team squad. We have 26 players signed when we combine the first and u19s squads. Fine now before u19 season starts but both squads need reinforcing pretty quickly.


Fri Jan 27, 2017 4:57 pm


WTF? Really?
God, new owners, same old s**t.

(and I feel fine)

Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:26 pm


According to the T&A Oscar Thomas has signed a one year deal with us. I think I'm the first on here to report it apologies if not. Don't know if this is the huge announcement or if more is to follow, good signing whatever.


Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:30 pm


How do we know when the HUGE announcement has been made?
What if one of the above Medium announcements is actually the HUGE announcement?
Would we know the difference?
Is there an official specification for a HUGE announcement so that it doesnt slip past without one of us spotting it?


Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:33 pm


Think the media man needs taking in hand!


Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:35 pm


If the huge announcement is the signing of OT, that really is p!ss poor.

"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger

Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:41 pm




Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:43 pm


The huge announcement isn't ot. Ot is just an announcement, I suspect whoever wrote huge announcement got carried away with the shop/season tickets type news. I'll bet neither owners told anyone to hype up a huge announcement.


Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:59 pm


I suspect it wasn't the owners who used that word.
It looks like it has been blown out of proportion due to fans desperation for some good news.
Everyone needs to be very careful with the wording that is used as us fans grasp at every word we read - and who would blame us after the time we have had these last few years.
In future, I will only believe it if it actually comes from the owners lips or someone we all trust.
To think all week people have been waiting excitedly for the huge news today.

