If I owned the club I'd offer a part-membership to owners. For example, every supporter that wants to can pay £20 a year (or maybe £30/40) and they will 'own' a small part of the club. Everytime a big decision needs to be made (this can vary from a player signing or what to do with the youth) everyone gets 1 vote. Helps the fans get clarity on how money is spent and also generates more income. 2,000 fans at £20 gets an extra £40,000 a year!
Fri Jan 27, 2017 2:28 pm
Bulls' Twitter:
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT
Season tickets will be on sale on Tuesday at a discount price!
More details regarding exact pricing soon to come!
Fri Jan 27, 2017 2:34 pm
That's just the BIG announcement, I'm waiting for the HUGE announcement.
Fri Jan 27, 2017 2:36 pm
Sounds like gledhills being giving new media guy tips on how to over hype an announcement.
Fri Jan 27, 2017 2:50 pm
Fri Jan 27, 2017 2:54 pm
Yet another total let down. It was pretty obvious they would have to drop the prices as people are not going to pay Super League entrance fees or season tickets when you are going to watch a Championship 1 team.
