If I owned the club I'd offer a part-membership to owners. For example, every supporter that wants to can pay £20 a year (or maybe £30/40) and they will 'own' a small part of the club. Everytime a big decision needs to be made (this can vary from a player signing or what to do with the youth) everyone gets 1 vote. Helps the fans get clarity on how money is spent and also generates more income. 2,000 fans at £20 gets an extra £40,000 a year!