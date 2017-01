vbfg wrote: I don't think the name is changing. Not sure if there's been an announcement about it or not but that domain registration above certainly says trading as Bradford Bulls.

Perhaps more a "brand refresh" then - all the tat including mugs, pens etc seems to be prices slashed which often happens in business when they are going to update everything. Or maybe they just want some dosh coming in the club. I'd be a little sad if they changed the badge to be honest.