|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9576
Location: Here
|
It's Friday, hold tight...
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 7:50 am
|
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 486
Location: Rossendale
|
It would be a bit of an anti-climax if it was announcing that season tickets would be honored, considering the implication that they will be! Mick Gledhill mentioned it was to do with season tickets and matchday prices, which I wouldn't consider huge news. The only thing I can think of is that season ticket prices might come down considerably, in which case there would be loads of people already bought their season tickets wanting a refund, and then a cloud of worry in the support base over whether lowering season ticket prices would be financially prudent given the mess we're in. Hopefully, today will clear the air!
|
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:22 am
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 283
Location: South of Bratfud
|
I am back in Bradfordian mode. Expecting a HUGE anti-climax
|
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:23 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1985
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Scarey71 wrote:
I am back in Bradfordian mode. Expecting a HUGE anti-climax
And refreshing Twitter every 5 seconds or so...
Fully expecting an announcement to be made about 6pm that they've painted the yellow steps at Odsal.
|
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:55 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9034
Location: Bradbados
|
DrFeelgood wrote:
It would be a bit of an anti-climax if it was announcing that season tickets would be honored, considering the implication that they will be! Mick Gledhill mentioned it was to do with season tickets and matchday prices, which I wouldn't consider huge news.
Well, if it were about when the tickets might be available, then it might qualify as 'biggish'!
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:59 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9034
Location: Bradbados
|
ridlerbull wrote:
Toovey has landed!
I wonder whether the announcement is that Duffy is no longer media manager and he has been replaced by Luke Hopkins? ME will be over the moon.
those were the days, when Duffers was media manager and used to run the old Bulls' 'official' messageboard[RIP]. that could be the big announcement - Bulls' official is back!
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:22 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3692
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
|
Looking on twitter the shop seems to be selling a lot of stock really cheap, is it because its the Oldco's stock and new stuff will have a different design etc?
|
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!
If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/
Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:57 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 18, 2002 6:48 pm
Posts: 534
Location: Bradford
|
Blotto wrote:
Looking on twitter the shop seems to be selling a lot of stock really cheap, is it because its the Oldco's stock and new stuff will have a different design etc?
Probably - we'd have got new stuff at some point anyway even if admin hadn't happened. Would be hard for the new club to survive on the old stock of merchandise considering it was being flogged for next to nowt already in November/December.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, amberavenger, beefy1, Bing [Bot], Blotto, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Brid B&W, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullseye, colly226, Creedy Bull, dave over the humber, dr_noangel, Edinburgh Warrior, EW for PM, feebleweasel, Greavsie, Highlander, HiramC, Nelson, PHILISAN, Rarebreed, Scarey71, scarrie, Steel City Bull, Stul, tikkabull, vbfg, Wilde 3, wombull, woolly07 and 341 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|