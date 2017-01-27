It would be a bit of an anti-climax if it was announcing that season tickets would be honored, considering the implication that they will be! Mick Gledhill mentioned it was to do with season tickets and matchday prices, which I wouldn't consider huge news. The only thing I can think of is that season ticket prices might come down considerably, in which case there would be loads of people already bought their season tickets wanting a refund, and then a cloud of worry in the support base over whether lowering season ticket prices would be financially prudent given the mess we're in. Hopefully, today will clear the air!