|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7474Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
Far be it from me to steal anyone's thunder but the RFL bought the domain name and re-registered it yesterday. Someone somewhere has employed a web designer too. The site itself looks the same on purpose but the code that makes it look that way is different to what it was. I can't actually prove that but having looked at it the other day it looks enormously shorter than it was.
(To embiggen: right click, open image in new tab)
edit: That company number is the RFL's and not that of any new entity).
|
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 5:03 pm
|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1548
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
That is hilarious. If you like that sort of thing. Which I do.
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 5:05 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7474Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
In the future I will pay a bit more attention to what I was previously doing before taking screenshots of my own desktop at work and spraying them all over t'shop.
|
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 6:17 pm
|
mat
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8992
Location: bradford
|
ridlerbull wrote:
Toovey has landed!
I wonder whether the announcement is that Duffy is no longer media manager and he has been replaced by Luke Hopkins? ME will be over the moon.
AFAIK duffy hasnt been media manager for several years now.
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 6:24 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1584
|
I don't think there'll be an announcement until this thread gets to 50 pages...
*runs and hides*
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 6:39 pm
|
Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1336
Location: Mirfield
|
TBF it could be classed as huge to some of the season ticket holders who paid a lot of money, especially if not on a card only to have nothing to show at the moment for the cost
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 7:48 pm
|
Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 407
|
With little news for a while, I need to feel momentum, not pitter patter tiny steps, nor steady steps...just huge steps in the right direction!
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:18 pm
|
Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 883
|
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
TBF it could be classed as huge to some of the season ticket holders who paid a lot of money, especially if not on a card only to have nothing to show at the moment for the cost
They've already said that they would honour the season tickets already sold didn't they? That wouldn't even be news.
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:21 pm
|
Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1336
Location: Mirfield
|
Has it been confirmed though or just rumored that it was part of deal with RFL? After all if that was case you would still fear a change of mind from RFL
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:12 pm
|
mat
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8992
Location: bradford
|
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Barrie's Glass Eye, Bets'y Bulls, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullsmad, colgre, colly226, Cripesginger, eddywalls, Godiswithers, hawk-eye, HKRSid, josefw, Nothus, paulwalker71, Rach, riccado, RickyF1, Scarey71, Smack him Jimmy, Spannerz, St. Enoch, Surely not, thepimp007, tigertot, Traffic, vbfg, Wakeylad21, weighman, woolly07, zapperbull and 360 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|