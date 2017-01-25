|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3620Location:
Hornsea
|
NZ Bull wrote:
Due to needing to bolster the thin squad, Steve Ferres is coming back and will be in charge of player recruitment.
Should be good for 30 or 40 signings then. We might even see some of them.
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 1:53 pm
|
Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 882
|
Gledhill says the 'huge' announcement is about season tickets and match day prices.
Huge = F off
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 1:54 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 772
Location: Waiting
|
Sensei-Bull wrote:
Gledhill says the 'huge' announcement is about season tickets and match day prices.
Huge = F off
So not HUGE at all then.
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 2:16 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7471Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
That remains to be seen.
|
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 2:50 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:24 pm
Posts: 4
|
vbfg wrote:
That remains to be seen.
Do you know something?
You're not an Academy players dad are you?!
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 2:53 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1983
Location: No longer Bradford
|
RAB-2411 wrote:
Do you know something?
You're not an Academy players dad are you?!
He's more than likely seeing the words "Gledhill says" and treating them with the shovel of salt they're usually treated with.
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 3:08 pm
|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1546
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
Toovey has landed!
I wonder whether the announcement is that Duffy is no longer media manager and he has been replaced by Luke Hopkins? ME will be over the moon.
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 3:09 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7471Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
HamsterChops wrote:
He's more than likely seeing the words "Gledhill says" and treating them with the shovel of salt they're usually treated with.
More that match day entry prices may yet turn out to be news about something that is huge, rather than something that is itself huge news.
|
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 3:11 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 371
|
if the Huge announcement is season ticket prices, then the media managers head should roll before he's started..
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 3:31 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 835
|
bowlingboy wrote:
if the Huge announcement is season ticket prices, then the media managers head should roll before he's started..
I've mentioned at the curry could they mean Huge as in volume! Announce rest of playing staff, club shop stuff, ticket prices, off field staff, could be all crammed in to make one huge announcement rather than lots of smaller ones
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ATS1, beefy1, Bicesterbull, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Creedy Bull, Fr13daY, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Greavsie, HamsterChops, ifallwerelikemumby, josefw, paulwalker71, RAB-2411, Rarebreed, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rossybull, sandy, Sensei-Bull, Steel City Bull, Stockwell & Smales, vbfg, whitters and 338 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|