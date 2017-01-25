WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HUGE Annoucement

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:18 pm
NZ Bull wrote:
Due to needing to bolster the thin squad, Steve Ferres is coming back and will be in charge of player recruitment.

Should be good for 30 or 40 signings then. We might even see some of them.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 1:53 pm
Gledhill says the 'huge' announcement is about season tickets and match day prices.

Huge = F off

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 1:54 pm
Sensei-Bull wrote:
Gledhill says the 'huge' announcement is about season tickets and match day prices.

Huge = F off

So not HUGE at all then. :roll:

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 2:16 pm
That remains to be seen. :)
Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 2:50 pm
vbfg wrote:
That remains to be seen. :)


Do you know something? :BOW:

You're not an Academy players dad are you?! :lol:

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 2:53 pm
RAB-2411 wrote:
Do you know something? :BOW:

You're not an Academy players dad are you?! :lol:



He's more than likely seeing the words "Gledhill says" and treating them with the shovel of salt they're usually treated with.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 3:08 pm
Toovey has landed!
I wonder whether the announcement is that Duffy is no longer media manager and he has been replaced by Luke Hopkins? ME will be over the moon.
Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 3:09 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
He's more than likely seeing the words "Gledhill says" and treating them with the shovel of salt they're usually treated with.


More that match day entry prices may yet turn out to be news about something that is huge, rather than something that is itself huge news.
Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 3:11 pm
if the Huge announcement is season ticket prices, then the media managers head should roll before he's started..

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 3:31 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
if the Huge announcement is season ticket prices, then the media managers head should roll before he's started..


I've mentioned at the curry could they mean Huge as in volume! Announce rest of playing staff, club shop stuff, ticket prices, off field staff, could be all crammed in to make one huge announcement rather than lots of smaller ones
